It’s 100 Days Until Christmas! Seas4Life Selects Four Fantastic Itineraries to Celebrate Xmas

The faint sound of jingle bells can be heard in the distance, as today marks 100 days until Christmas! With the most magical time of year fast approaching, now is the time to start planning festive breaks with family and friends. Seas4Life has the ultimate selection of immersive and exhilarating itineraries in Africa and the Western Indian Ocean. From sea adventures to magical land-based safaris or a combination of both, Seas4Life has expertly hand-picked a range of adventures with families in mind to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

Leave behind the grey skies of the UK and bask in the African sunshine, and experience a sensational safari, be it on land or by discovering the ocean. Seas4Life has curated four tailor-made itineraries with family fun and festive celebration in mind:

A Kenyan Journey through Wildlife, Culture, and Sea (11 nights / 12 days) – Prices start from US$12,606 pp for a family of six people.

An all-encompassing introduction to Kenyan life, from the diverse wildlife and epic landscapes to the soul of the country in the form of its heritage, people, culture and its incredible ocean. This festive season, guests can have an explorative discovery into Kenya, including a guided walk through the giraffe centre, Kibera street art tour led by community artists, expert bush walks with local Samburu guides, an immersive cultural experience with the Maasai community, visiting the 16th century Takwa Ruins, a hot air balloon safari above the Mara, snorkelling the lesser known reefs of Kiniyika Island, and more!

This trip includes a variety of accommodations. Families can reconnect aboard a traditional Swahili Dhow or on a camel safari across the semi-arid plains of Northern Kenya at Tumaren camp. In the Masai Mara Nigel Archer’s Seringet Tented Camp offers the perfect base to experience the prolific wildlife this area has to offer, right on their doorstep.

p>Wonderful Watamu (4 nights / 5 days) – Prices start from US$2,545 pp for a family of six people.

An ocean odyssey like no other. Watamu, located in the Malindi-Watamu Marine Reserve and Parks, is one of Kenya’s first marine protected areas. Families exploring this unusual coastline will be guided through six different marine ecosystems. Alongside water sports on Mida Creek, families can partake in a variety of exceptional marine wildlife experiences. Spot Indo-Pacific dolphins and whale sharks, marvel at the colourful reef fish darting in and out of coral reefs, and swim alongside sea turtles as they peacefully glide past. If a family is lucky with some extra Christmas magic, they may get the chance to watch turtle hatchlings make their first trips to the ocean or enjoy a guided swim with black tip sharks! With a visit to Watamu Eco World and an evening sail on a traditional Swahili Dhow, a Christmas in Watamu is truly full of wonder.

Magical Mafia by Sea (4 nights / 5 days) – Prices start from US$5,615 pp for a family of six people.

Dive deep into Mafia’s beautiful reefs with a bespoke journey for adventure-seekers! Known for having a year-round population of whale sharks, Tanzania is the ideal destination to swim with these majestic creatures in December and January, the most unusual of Christmas companions! This incredible itinerary can be tailored, enabling families to fully discover Mafia’s marine ecosystem, home to Green and Hawksbill turtles and recognised as a critical site for biodiversity. A personal dive crew will be on hand for guests to dive the depths at Mange Island to be lucky to see the resident White Tip Reef Sharks, and Chole Bay the heart of the marine protected area, with its coral diversity, Napoloean Wrasse and incredible diversity of nudibranchs. For the snorkellers, a visit to the Blue Lagoon and Kua Ruins is an add-on. This bespoke trip enables families to go with the flow on your very own Catamaran, much like the ocean.

Lovely Lamu by Land (4 nights / 5 days) – Prices start from US$9,125 pp for a family of six people.

Lamu Island, Kenya, is a mesmerising festive destination as December and January have the optimum conditions for unforgettable snorkelling, diving (for the adventurous diver), kiting and sailing. Families will enjoy a delicious festive lunch on the largest sandbar in Kenya, partake in a guided tour of the historical sites in Lamu Town, relax in a luxurious villa, and visit an area where thousands of Pied Kingfishers feed in the mangrove creek. To make this adventure even more educational, particularly for the younger members of the family, extra activities can be arranged, including talking to Lamu experts who care for the archipelago and participating in sea turtle conservation work with LaMCoT.

Each of Seas4Life’s itineraries are filled with wonder and purpose and is delivered with professionalism, love, and respect for marine ecosystems. The admirable company aims to make each guest feel like an ocean guardian while providing one-of-a-kind opportunities for families to reconnect and have a festive celebration like no other!