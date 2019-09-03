London set for record hotel openings in 2020

London’s MICE offering has received a further boost with the news that 7,995 hotel rooms across 65 new hotels will open next year.

The new accommodation will add to the 158,956 existing hotel rooms on offer in the capital and represents the largest number of openings London has ever seen in a single year.

New hotel room openings have soared from 3,222 in 2010 to 7,995 planned for 2020, according to data from STR.

This means that in ten years (2010-2020), London’s overall hotel room capacity has increased by 41 per cent.

Total additions to the London hotel market across 2019 and 2020 are expected to reach 121 hotels with 14,840 rooms, a record two-year period for increasing supply of hotel rooms.

The range of unique and exciting new hotels will provide meetings, events and incentive planners with further choice for accommodation and meetings venues.

As London continues to attract high levels of leisure and business travellers, hotel operators are catering for all audiences of meetings and events planners.

Of the 14,840 new rooms opening this year and next, ten per cent are five-star grade, 31 per cent four-star and 26 per cent are budget hotels.

Significant new global investment in hotels and venues has also contributed to London topping CVENT’s European Meeting Destination rankings for the fifth year in a row.

The rankings report highlights London’s wide and eclectic range of hotels and venues, with the UK capital providing meeting and events planners with more choice than any other major European MICE destination.

A number of North American hotel brands have recently opened up or announced plans for new properties in London, including the Standard which opened its first European hotel in the UK capital in July, joining the recently opened Hard Rock Hotel.

The W London Leicester Square, by Marriot, has also undergone a major refurbishment with new in-room technology giving guests an immersive experience.

Tracy Halliwell, director of conventions & major events at London Convention Bureau, said: “London is a top global destination for leisure and business travellers, and we are delighted to see a record number of new hotels and rooms opening in the capital.

“We’ve seen a range of exciting and cutting-edge hotels open recently like the Hoxton Southwark, the Stratford and Bankside Hotel, and we look forward to the upcoming openings.”