Lisbon Celebrates Fado as Caixa Alfama Festival Returns

Lisbon’s historic Alfama district will once again host the Caixa Alfama Festival on 26-27 September 2025, celebrating Portugal’s most iconic musical tradition. Over two days, more than 40 artists will perform across 12 stages - from churches and auditoriums to plazas and cultural venues - transforming the neighbourhood into a living stage and confirming the festival as a standout event in Lisbon’s cultural calendar.

While Alfama sets the stage, Mouraria (often celebrated alongside Alfama as the birthplace of Fado) complements the festival by giving travellers the chance to discover one of Lisbon’s most authentic neighbourhoods. Known as the home of Maria Severa, Fado’s first known exponent, Mouraria blends history and multicultural vibrancy in ways that add to the city’s musical identity.

A highlight for visitors is Maria da Mouraria, the neighbourhood’s only Fado house and the former residence of Maria Severa. Today, under the direction of singer Hélder Moutinho (also performing at Caixa Alfama), it hosts intimate performances from Wednesday to Sunday, accompanied by traditional Portuguese flavours, making it one of the most authentic places to experience Fado in Lisbon.

No celebration of Fado would be complete without honouring Amália Rodrigues, the genre’s most iconic voice. Visitors can explore her personal world at the Casa-Museu Amália Rodrigues, her former Lisbon home, which preserves her dresses, jewellery, awards and intimate memorabilia, alongside a garden where she once welcomed friends. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday and also hosts weekend Fado sessions. Tickets start from 9€ per adult, with a 20% discount available for travellers with a Lisboa Card.

For a more immersive encounter, the Ah Amália - Living Experience in the Marvila district uses holograms, 360º projections and virtual reality to tell Amália’s story across eight themed rooms. Open daily, it provides an engaging way for all ages to connect with the Queen of Fado’s enduring legacy. Tickets start from 15€ per adult.

Bringing together world-class artists, historic settings and Lisbon’s distinctive cultural atmosphere, the Caixa Alfama Festival (the line-up is available at caixaalfama.com/cartaz, with tickets from 35€ for a single day or 45€ for both days) offers visitors the ultimate way to experience the soul of Fado this September.

For more information, ideas and inspiration on visiting Lisbon, go to www.visitlisboa.com