Lincoln Park Zoo Welcomes Endangered Grevy’s Zebra Foal, a Ray of Hope for Species Survival

Lincoln Park Zoo is excited to welcome a new black and white addition this summer. After confirming the pregnancy via hormone analysis earlier this year, on August 21, 16-year-old Grevy’s zebra Adia gave birth to a healthy, strong female foal.

Both Adia and the newborn have been doing well and continue to be closely monitored by expert Animal Care and veterinary staff.

The foal is Adia’s fifth offspring and third with sire Wester. She joins three other zebras (including mom and dad) at the zoo and can be found at Camel & Zebra Area. The yet-to-be-named foal is easy to spot, with reddish-brown stripes that will only turn black once she is older. She was born weighing just over 105 pounds and will grow to be around 850 pounds when she’s an adult.

While the foal was able to run just an hour after birth, she will remain dependent on her mother for the first seven months. After a roughly 390-day gestation and birth, zebras nurse for about 275 days.

“It’s amazing to see the population of these endangered zebras continue to grow,” said Curator Dan Boehm. “Mom and foal are hitting all of their postpartum milestones and the newborn is quite spirited and very active.”

This birth is particularly notable, as Grevy’s zebras are endangered, with fewer than 2,000 of the species in the wild due to habitat loss and hunting. The foal was born as part of the Grevy’s Zebra Species Survival Plan (SSP), a collaborative population management effort among the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) institutions.

Those interested in helping care for mom and foal all year long may ADOPT a zebra at lpzoo.org/adopt or shop the Wish List at lpzoo.org/wish-list.