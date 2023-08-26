World of Hyatt Unlocks the Power of Vacations with the Reimagined Hyatt Vacation Club Brand

World of Hyatt members can now earn and redeem points across 20+ residential-style resorts under the Hyatt Vacation Club brand starting today. The brand connects the complementary vacation ownership portfolios of former Hyatt Residence Club and former Welk Resort properties to extend enhanced stay experiences that help members rediscover the joys of travel.

“We know our guests and members want more rewarding stay options that provide the comforts and privacy of residential-style accommodations along with the privileges of World of Hyatt,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “Hyatt Vacation Club resorts deliver on this across exciting destinations in North America with the standard of care and rewarding stays our guests and members have come to know from World of Hyatt.”

Discover Rewarding Stay Experiences with Hyatt Vacation Club

With 20+ residential-style properties, Hyatt Vacation Club resorts offer ample space for guests and members to vacation in the comfort of a fully equipped, multi-bedroom condo combined with resort-like amenities and activities. From Sedona and Lake Tahoe to Key West and Cabo San Lucas, World of Hyatt members looking for a true “Vacation Club” experience can now book and earn and redeem points across 20+ Hyatt Vacation Club resorts, including:

Hyatt Vacation Club at Beach House, Key West (Florida): Escape to the northeastern corner of Key West, where the Gulf of Mexico meets the Atlantic Ocean, at this lush resort, which boasts 74 residential-style retreats and is minutes away from Mallory Square sunsets and Duval Street’s renowned dining, shopping, and nightlife.

Hyatt Vacation Club at Desert Oasis, Palm Springs Area (California): Unwind in tranquility at this luxury oasis offering travelers breathtaking views of the San Jacinto Mountains and exciting adventures with year-round sunshine.

Hyatt Vacation Club at Hacienda del Mar, Dorado (Puerto Rico): Soak up all the beauty and charm of Puerto Rico, surrounded by warm tropical breezes, turquoise waters and Caribbean elegance. Set just 25 miles from historic San Juan along a prime stretch of famed Dorado Beach, this secluded seaside resort invites owners and guests to experience paradise.

Guests do not need to be Hyatt Vacation Club owners to stay at a Hyatt Vacation Club property; however, guests and members can explore flexible vacation ownership at Hyatt.com for access to resorts, memorable vacation experiences and global travel opportunities.

Unlock Your Next Hyatt Vacation Club Experience with a Limited-Time Offer:

In celebration of the brand launch, World of Hyatt loyalty members have the chance to earn 3x World of Hyatt bonus points when they register by November 14, 2023 and then stay at any of the 20+ Hyatt Vacation Club resorts now through November 21, 2023. For more information on the celebratory offer, visit hyatt.com/3xpoints. Becoming a World of Hyatt member is free; sign up on Hyatt.com.

With Hyatt Vacation Club destinations open for all World of Hyatt members to explore, now is the perfect time to join World of Hyatt. You can earn points for qualifying activity, and vacation like you’ve never vacationed before.

To learn more, visit HyattVacationClub.com.