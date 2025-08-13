Lights, Camera… La Palma!

The Canary Island of La Palma is rapidly gaining international acclaim as one of the world’s most versatile and breathtaking filming locations. Known for its extraordinary scenic diversity, the island offers an impressive variety of landscapes. The striking contrasts between black-sand beaches, ancient laurel forests, and star-studded night skies make La Palma a natural film set capable of doubling for countless global locales.

Foreign production companies have already taken notice, using iconic spots like the towering peaks of Roque de los Muchachos, one of Europe’s highest observatories, the mystical Los Tilos biosphere reserve, the volcanic fields in the island’s south, and the scenic charm of Juan Adalid village to capture unforgettable scenes. These locations highlight La Palma’s unique ability to blend rugged natural beauty with atmospheric settings, perfect for thrillers, dramas, documentaries, and beyond.

La Palma’s appeal as a filming hub is matched by its growing popularity among visitors. In the first half of 2025, the island welcomed 8,104 arrivals from the UK — a 15% increase compared to the previous year — reflecting the rising interest of UK travellers drawn by La Palma’s cinematic allure and outdoor wonders.

Showcasing La Palma: Netflix’s The Hostage

An example of La Palma’s magnetic pull for filmmakers is the recently completed Netflix series The Hostage, a gripping five-part political thriller starring Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy. Filmed last summer across multiple locations on the island, the series integrates La Palma’s dramatic volcanic landscapes, dense forests, and charming towns into its storyline — demonstrating the island’s growing status as a prime destination for set-jetting fans and film crews alike.