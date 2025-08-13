Intrepid Travel Unveils New Premium Walking and Trekking Range

Intrepid Travel has unveiled a new Premium Walking and Trekking trip range for travellers seeking a higher end adventure traversing some of the world’s best hiking trails.



Led by Intrepid’s most experienced local leaders, Intrepid’s Premium is the company’s most comfortable travel offering, where travellers can expect handpicked accommodation, premium service and exceptional included experiences. Spanning five continents and ranging from three to nine days, the 10 new Premium trips feature hikes through Italy, Madeira, Vietnam, Nepal, Morocco, Peru, Jordan and the United States.

Since its 2022 launch, Premium has become Intrepid’s fastest growing travel style, while sales of its well-established Walking and Trekking range have also grown. Intrepid has seen an 89% increase in UK customers booking these trips* with more people prioritising nature and outdoor activities for their holidays.



This new range blends day hikes with elevated experiences to meet this growing demand. Whether its hiking through Vietnam’s Sapa region before unwinding at an eco-retreat, exploring Morocco’s Tiziane Valley while staying in a local hotel with breathtaking Atlas Mountain views or

trekking the legendary Inca Trail before savouring farm-to-table cuisine in Cusco, travellers can expect exceptional experiences both on and off the trail.



Erica Kritikides, General Manager of Experiences at Intrepid said: “In recent years we’ve seen growing demand for active travel, as well as rising interest in the elevated stays offered on our Premium trips. Our new Premium Walking and Trekking range is a natural and exciting evolution – bringing

together the best of both worlds for travellers who embody Intrepid’s adventurous spirit but don’t want to compromise on comfort. It is designed for those who are eager to take on the challenge of some of the world’s most iconic walking trails yet appreciate a softer landing at the end of the day.”



The new trips include:

• Premium Walking and Trekking Vietnam (9 days) from £1,765pp: Wander through the lush valleys and rice terraces of Northern Vietnam, passing limestone peaks, bamboo groves and peaceful hamlets surrounded by rice terraces. Enjoy feature stays in two of the highest regarded eco-resorts in the country.

• Premium Walking and Trekking Morocco (9 days) from £1,910pp: Stay in a captivating riad in Marrakech before hiking through the Tiziane Valley in the High Atlas Mountains and coastal Essaouira where you’ll hike along cliffs, sand dunes and shorelines and enjoy local picnics with a view.

• Premium Walking and Trekking in Nepal’s Annapurna Region (8 days) from £1,510pp: Stay in the best quality trekking lodges in Nepal as you experience the awe-inspiring Annapurna Mountain range, passing through rural villages and crossing suspension bridges dotted with prayer flags.

• Premium Walking and Trekking Madeira (6 days) from £2,870pp: Hike to Pico Ruivo, the highest point of the archipelago for views of the island’s volcanic landscapes and beautiful beaches. After a day of hiking, you’ll be treated to local produce and seafood feasts, as well as a trip to a local winery to enjoy Madeira’s famous wine.

• Premium Walking and Trekking on the Amalfi Coast (7 days) from £3,205pp: Hike up Italy’s legendary volcano and take in sweeping coastal views over the Adriatic on the Path of the Gods. Fuel each day with local Italian cuisine as you enjoy the best of the Amalfi Coast.

• Premium Walking and Trekking in the Dolomites (6 days) from £4,295pp: Stay in a boutique locally-run hotel in the heart of the Dolomites, hiking beneath its jagged peaks as you enjoy the stunning mountain paths of the Tre Cime de Lavaredo hike and the lakeside walks around Lake Federa.

• Premium Walking and Trekking Peru (7 days) from £2,585pp: Day hike on the legendary Inca Trail, finishing at the famed Sun Gate of Machu Picchu, while staying at boutique hotels and enjoying some of the best local food the region has to offer.

• Premium Walking and Trekking Jordan (7 days) from £2,775pp: From luxury desert camps to a stunning eco-lodge, hike through the dramatically rugged and deserted beauty of Jordan’s unique Dana Biosphere Reserve and the legendary Petra, while enjoying the best of Jordanian food, wine and hospitality.

• Premium Walking and Trekking in the Grand Canyon (3 days) from £1,845pp: Hike the best trails in the Grand Canyon while staying in the legendary El Tovar Hotel on the South Rim.

• Premium Walking and Trekking in Yellowstone (5 days) from £3,050pp: Enjoy breathtaking mountain scenery, spectacular geysers, and wildlife viewing while staying in a comfortable hotel just moments from the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone.

The new Premium Walking and Trekking trips are available to book from today and will depart from January 2026.