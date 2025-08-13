Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali Introduces Armand Thieblemont as Director of Sustainability

Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali is pleased to announce the appointment of Armand Thieblemont as the Director of Sustainability, effective June 1, 2025. In a dual capacity, Armand has also been promoted to the Regional Director of Sustainability, supporting Six Senses sustainability strategy and operations across sister properties in Asia Pacific, while anchoring his leadership from his new home base at Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali.

Born in France and raised across Asia, Armand brings a deeply rooted global perspective shaped by a childhood immersed in nature and agricultural life on his grandparents’ farms. A passionate diver and environmental advocate, his turning point moment happened in Nusa Penida, when diving off the coast of Bali in a world class spot famous for sighting Manta Rays. Seeing those majestic creatures swimming in a soup of plastic and ingesting kilos of trash, it became evident that the hospitality industry needed to make a drastic change, and he had to be part of it. With this intention, Armand began his hospitality career in Indonesia before joining Six Senses Zighy Bay in 2022 as Sustainability Director. Since then, his empathetic leadership and unwavering commitment have played a key role in shaping and implementing sustainability practices across the brand. He has contributed to impactful initiatives, including the successful opening of Six Senses Kyoto and the reopening of Six Senses Shaharut, reinforcing the group’s mission of purposeful travel and regenerative hospitality.

In his new role at Six Senses Uluwatu, Armand will lead the resort’s environmental stewardship, sustainability innovations, and community outreach programs. His vision is to create a model where luxury hospitality and sustainability are not only compatible, but inseparable, further strengthening Six Senses Uluwatu’s commitment to promote a regenerative travel, while fostering lasting impact throughout Bali and beyond. Please join us warmly welcoming Armand to his new role.