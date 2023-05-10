Life’s a beach: 4 reasons to visit Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi’s picturesque beaches

If you’re looking to book your next beach day, look no further than Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi. The capital’s leading and award-winning beach destination, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi boasts miles of untouched pristine white sandy beaches, luxurious resorts, fine dining and cultural immersion – Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is your perfect island getaway and guaranteed to make your Instagram grid stand out above the rest.

Located a short drive from Abu Dhabi’s downtown and 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has been awarded the “Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination” by the World Travel Awards for the 11th consecutive year and is the place to expand your horizons, revitalise your senses, and nourish your soul.

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi truly is the Middle East’s #BestBeach and is guaranteed to turn your Instagram followers green with envy. Here are five reasons to visit Saadiyat Island’s scenic beaches:

Saadiyat Beach Club

Luxury meets casual simplicity at Saadiyat Beach Club. Located along the serene shores of the Arabian Gulf, this elegant spot offers visitors the ultimate island experience. Don your cool linens and expect groovy beats and chic sun-chasing beach goers, , a selection of restaurants, an outdoor swimming pool with private cabanas, and a day spa and gym or book a private cabana and enjoy the sun setting over the turquoise waters. Friday brunch will never be the same – Saadiyat Beach Club offers beachgoers a selection of dishes from a sharing menu straight from the kitchen to your table, offering an extensive set menu featuring starters, signature meats and desserts. Don’t forget to pack your sunscreen!

Soul Beach

The picturesque shoreline of Mamsha Al Saadiyat’s iconic Soul Beach features parasol-flanked sunbeds that offer a front-row view of the glittering turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf, with a side of playful bottlenose dolphins that swim by. Quench your thirst and order refreshments and food by scanning a QR code placed near the sunbeds as you snap your picture-perfect Instagram - we’ll race you to the sand.

Kai Beach

At the beach, every day is sun-day. Nestled in the heart of Saadiyat Island, Kai Beach will transport you to a dreamlike ambience to rest, reconnect with your soul, and rejuvenate. Embodying paradise with white sands, turquoise waters, and mesmerising sunsets, guests can expect to be treated to a food truck concept by MLT that serves delicious bites.

Nurai Island

Did you know the best way to navigate around the boutique private island resort is by bicycle? Located a 10-minute boat ride from Saadiyat Island the resort features a world-class ocean-side spa, five fine dining and casual restaurants, a beach club and an array of activities across land and sea. Pack your bags and expect an array of activities to keep you entertained – from water sports like fishing, snorkelling and kayaking, to land activities like tennis, volleyball, badminton and biking. It’ll be our little sea-cret.

While you’re in Abu Dhabi, book a weekend getaway at any of the lavish resorts on the island and choose lush greenery, tranquil turquoise beaches and time away from the hustle and bustle of the city – win-win.

At Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, guests are spoilt for choice with amazing hotels:

- Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort (winner of World’s Leading Luxury Resort & Villas 2022)

- Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas (winner of Abu Dhabi’s Leading Beach Resort 2022)

- Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island (winner of Middle East’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2022)

- Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas (winner of World’s Leading New Resort & Villas 2018)

- The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort (winner of World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Penthouse 2022, Middle East’s Leading Hotel Suite 2022, United Arab Emirates’ Leading Luxury Resort 2022, Abu Dhabi’s Leading Hotel Suite 2022)

- Nurai Island (winner of Abu Dhabi’s Leading Villa Resort 2022).