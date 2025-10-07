SK Hospitality Highlights Its Resort Portfolio at World Travel Market London

SK Hospitality, the leading Sales & Marketing, company for luxury resorts in Greece, proudly announces its participation in World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, taking place November 3–5 at ExCeL London.

With a diverse portfolio of distinguished resorts across key destinations including Crete, Rhodes, Mykonos and Halkidiki, SK Hospitality continues to position Greece as a premier travel destination for high-end, leisure, family, and experiential tourism. This year at WTM, the company will spotlight its growing collection of resorts and its strategic partnerships with global tour operators, airlines, and media.

“Our participation at WTM London is more than just networking; it is about showcasing the evolving face of our portfolio and services and highlighting the unique experiences our resorts offer to international travelers,” said Mrs. Céline Spataro, Managing Director of SK Hospitality. “With our strong UK & DACH presence and expanding collaborations, we aim to further establish the resorts in our portfolio as a must-visit destination.”

Visitors at WTM London will have the opportunity to explore SK Hospitality’s portfolio, which includes:

Atrium Hotels & Resorts – Award-winning resorts in Rhodes, renowned for their elegance, gastronomy, and personalized service.

Kalimera Kriti Hotel & Village Resort – A landmark resort in Crete, offering a blend of traditional architecture and premium leisure and sports

Kassandra Palace Seaside Resort – A family-friendly seaside resort in Halkidiki with exceptional wellness and dining offerings.

Minos Collection – with an authentic 4-star and a boutique Suites only hotel in Rethymno, designed for immersive local experiences.

ANANDES Mykonos An intimate, design-forward retreat in Mykonos, combining understated luxury with the island’s cosmopolitan spirit.

Kernos Beach Hotel & Bungalows A beachfront resort in Crete featuring spacious accommodations, lush gardens, and a wide

Paralos Hospitality – Sustainable beachfront resorts in Crete, and Kos Island, combining contemporary design with authentic Cretan hospitality.

WTM London remains one of the most important international platforms for tourism professionals, offering SK Hospitality the opportunity to strengthen relationships with the global tourism market and explore new growth opportunities.

Meet SK Hospitality at WTM London 2025, Stand N230, N530 (Greece)

