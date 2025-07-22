Whitehaven Beach named World’s Best Beach for 2025 - SeaLink invites you to experience it.

Whitehaven Beach has officially been crowned the Number 1 Best Beach in the World for 2025 by global travel site Big 7 Travel, beating out iconic destinations from the Maldives to Bora Bora.

Known for its dazzling white silica sand, turquoise waters, and pristine surroundings, Whitehaven is the crown jewel of the Whitsundays – a destination that’s long captured the hearts of Australian and international travellers alike.

Located within the World Heritage–listed Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, Whitehaven Beach stretches over 7 kilometres of untouched coastline on Whitsunday Island. It’s a haven for swimmers, snorkellers, photographers and daydreamers looking to immerse themselves in nature’s finest work.

Beyond Whitehaven, the Whitsundays archipelago offers a gateway to adventure, culture, and discovery. Visitors can explore the Stepping Stones at Bait Reef, teeming with marine life and offering world-class snorkelling. Hill Inlet Lookout provides the iconic swirling sands vista that draws travellers from across the globe, while Whitsunday Islands National Park offers ancient rainforests, fringing reefs, and scenic hiking trails. On the mainland, Airlie Beach welcomes guests with its vibrant atmosphere, full of waterfront dining, live music, markets, and laid-back tropical charm.

As the region celebrates its global recognition, SeaLink Whitsundays continues to connect travellers to the best the region has to offer, delivering eco-certified experiences designed to create memories that last a lifetime.

Visitors can experience the best of the Whitsundays through several brilliant SeaLink experiences:

SeaLink Whitsundays Whitehaven Big Island Day Tour

A premium full-day cruise to one of the world’s most iconic beaches. Travelling aboard our custom-built, modern vessel, Reef Quest III, guests enjoy air-conditioned indoor comfort, outdoor viewing areas, interpretive commentary, and a guided walk to Hill Inlet Lookout for breathtaking views of the swirling sands. The experience includes up to 4.5 hours exploring both the northern and southern ends of Whitehaven Beach, with opportunities to swim, snorkel, relax, and enjoy a fresh lunch and morning tea.

Red Cat Adventures

Award-winning experiences in the Whitsundays for the adventurous traveller, including the popular Thundercat tour — a high-speed adventure visiting Whitehaven Beach and two vibrant snorkelling locations on the Great Barrier Reef. With all-inclusive itineraries, friendly local guides, and access to secluded beaches, Red Cat tours deliver a fun, eco-conscious way to explore the region. For those looking to stay longer, Ride to Paradise offers an immersive overnight stay at an exclusive beachside resort.

Whitsunday Jet Ski Tours

Experience high-adrenaline guided jet ski adventures through the stunning waters of the Whitsundays. With no licence or experience required, these award-winning tours provide a thrilling way to explore hidden bays, scenic coastlines, and marine life hotspots — with opportunities to spot turtles, rays, and even whales during migration season. Each tour combines excitement with local insight, making it an unforgettable part of any Whitsundays itinerary.

“It’s no surprise to us that Whitehaven Beach has topped the global list — it’s the very definition of paradise. To see it recognised on the world stage by Big 7 Travel is an exciting moment for our entire region.

Through our range of tours, we’re incredibly proud to help visitors connect with the reef, the islands and the local stories that make the Whitsundays so special,” said Asher Telford, General Manager of SeaLink Whitsundays, said.

The Whitsundays continues to grow as one of Australia’s premier tourism destinations, contributing over $1.5 billion in annual visitor spending and attracting travellers from all corners of the globe. With Whitehaven Beach now crowned the world’s best, that momentum is only expected to grow.

SeaLink is committed to preserving the Whitsundays’ natural beauty through sustainable operations and meaningful partnerships with Traditional Owners and local conservation groups. In addition to delivering unforgettable guest experiences, SeaLink Whitsundays actively supports reef conservation and seagrass replanting initiatives—helping to protect this iconic region for future generations.

Whether you’re chasing the thrill of a jet ski, a peaceful sail to a remote bay, or a family day out on the reef, SeaLink Whitsundays offers unforgettable ways to experience the region.

To book a holiday to the “World’s Best” Whitehaven Beach, visit:

SeaLink Whitsundays: https://www.sealink.com.au/whitsundays/

Red Cat Adventures: https://redcatadventures.com.au/

Whitsunday Jet Ski Tours: https://jetskitour.com.au/