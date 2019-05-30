Leslie to head team at Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles

Six Senses Zil Pasyon has appointed Mark Leslie to the role of general manager.

Leslie has an impressive track record in the luxury hospitality sector, having worked with respected brands in many countries around the globe, including Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Australia, Seychelles and the Maldives.

Now adding Seychelles’ Félicité Island to this impressive list, his arrival follows a six-year tenure as general manager at Vomo Island Resort, Fiji.

Graduating from the Westminster College of Hotel Management in London, Leslie began his hospitality career with the Savoy group of hotels where he earned the prestigious hotel management apprenticeship as a chef; a role that provided him with a great grounding in food and beverage operations.

With hospitality now firmly in his blood, his passion inspired him to further his career and learn more aspects of the business, growing his expertise in the rooms division plus sales and marketing.

He brings this extensive experience and passion to his role at Six Senses Zil Pasyon, where he will further develop the exceptional guest experiences offered at the resort.

Leslie’s intriguing background saw him born in the United Kingdom, raised in Kenya and now calling Australia his permanent home.

He’s very passionate about exploring islands and untouched natural environments which makes him a perfect fit for his new home of Félicité.