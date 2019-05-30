Airbus unveils A321XLR during Paris Air Show

Airbus has launched the A321XLR to complement its best-selling A321neo family.

The A321XLR thus becomes the next evolutionary step for the brand and creates more value for airlines by bringing a 30 per cent lower fuel burn per seat than the previous generation of aircraft.

Starting from 2023, the aircraft will deliver an unprecedented ‘Xtra’ Long Range of up to 4,700 nautical miles, some 15 per cent more than the A321LR.

The plane was unveiled during the Paris Air Show, being held this week at Le Bourget Airport in France.

With this added range, airlines will be able to operate a lower-cost single-aisle aircraft on longer and less heavily travelled routes – many of which can now only be served by larger and less efficient wide-body aircraft.

This will enable operators to open new world-wide routes such as India to Europe or China to Australia, as well as further extending the family’s non-stop reach on direct transatlantic flights between continental Europe and the Americas.

For passengers, the A321XLR’s new Airspace cabin will provide the best travel experience, while offering seats in all classes with the same high comfort as on long-haul widebody aircraft.

The A321XLR has been designed to maximize overall commonality with the A321LR and the rest of the A320neo family, while introducing minimal changes needed to give the aircraft an Xtra Long Range with increased revenue payload.

The A320neo family is the world’s best-selling single aisle aircraft with over 6,500 orders from more than 100 customers since its launch in 2010.

It incorporates new-generation engines and Sharklet wing-tip devices plus other improvements which together bring double-digit fuel savings over its predecessor, the A320ceo.