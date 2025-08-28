lebua Announces Landmark Opening in Udaipur, India

lebua, the international Thai luxury brand celebrated for its iconic properties in Bangkok and beyond, is proud to announce its comeback in India with the opening of a boutique luxury hotel in the heart of Udaipur — one of the country’s most captivating and culturally rich destinations. This marks a defining milestone for lebua as it expands once again into India’s luxury hospitality landscape.

Set to welcome guests in Q3 2025, the new lebua Udaipur will feature 49 elegantly appointed rooms, a signature dining destination, an intimate bar, a stylish lounge, and dedicated spa & wellness facilities designed for rejuvenation and holistic wellbeing. The property will also offer expansive banquet and event spaces, making it an exceptional venue for destination weddings, social celebrations, and MICE events. Seamlessly blending lebua’s contemporary sophistication with the heritage of Udaipur, the hotel will offer guests an authentic yet elevated experience that is uniquely lebua.

“This opening is not just about expanding into a new market — it is about returning to India with renewed energy and vision,” said Narawadee Bualert, President & CEO of lebua. “As a Thai luxury brand with an international presence, lebua has always been defined by extraordinary guest experiences and culinary excellence. Udaipur’s timeless beauty and cultural vibrancy make it the perfect stage for our India comeback. Guests can expect lebua’s uncompromising standards, bespoke experiences, and heartfelt hospitality that we are celebrated for worldwide.”

Rajan Khurana, Vice President – Operations of lebua, added:

“Earlier in my career, I had the privilege of managing a lebua property in Udaipur, which gave me a profound appreciation for the city’s heritage, culture, and the refined expectations of its travellers. To return now with another lebua hotel is both a homecoming and a professional milestone. This new boutique property reflects our vision of intimate, distinctive luxury — staying deeply connected to the spirit of Udaipur while showcasing lebua’s world-class standards of hospitality and experience.”

Lokesh Ahuja, Director of Saga Twenty First Leisure Pvt. Ltd., commented:

“Partnering with lebua gives us absolute confidence that this hotel will set a new benchmark for Udaipur. The city deserves a property that honors its heritage while elevating service excellence to international standards. With lebua’s expertise in creating extraordinary dining and guest experiences, we are confident this hotel will quickly become one of Udaipur’s most iconic addresses.”

A New Chapter in Udaipur Hospitality

The hotel’s design will showcase local craftsmanship, seamlessly integrated with lebua’s distinctive design language. Guests will be treated to sweeping city panoramas, immersive cultural experiences, bespoke spa and wellness journeys, and refined dining that celebrates the vibrant flavors of Rajasthan alongside international culinary artistry — including lebua’s signature Thai influences. The versatile banquet and event spaces will provide a majestic setting for weddings, private celebrations, and corporate gatherings, cementing lebua Udaipur as a premier destination for both leisure and events.Looking Ahead

With the opening of lebua Udaipur, the group not only reaffirms its commitment to India but also signals its growth ambitions, with additional projects currently in the pipeline across key destinations in India and Thailand. These future developments will continue to be centered around unique guest experiences, carefully crafted by our team and elevated through our strength in food and beverage, reinforcing lebua’s position as a leader in creating extraordinary, one-of-a-kind hospitality moments across Asia.