Discover the Best “Bleisure” Destinations in Latin America

Latin America has become an increasingly attractive destination for travelers seeking to combine business with leisure—a growing trend known as bleisure. With its vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and expanding infrastructure for meetings and events, many cities in the region offer the perfect balance between productivity and relaxation. Marriott International, with its diverse portfolio of hotels across the region, has been at the forefront of accommodating this trend, offering properties that seamlessly blend business-ready amenities with authentic local experiences. From the modern skyline of Panama City to the historic “City of Kings” in Peru, these destinations boast not only state-of-the-art business facilities but also a wealth of cultural, culinary, and leisure experiences that turn every trip into something truly memorable.

Costa Rica

San José, Costa Rica, strikes the perfect balance between urban life and nature, with its bustling metropolitan area surrounded by lush forests and volcanoes. Beyond its modern conference and business facilities, the city offers travelers the chance to unwind by exploring nearby national parks such as Poás Volcano or Braulio Carrillo.

For those traveling for both business and leisure, San José features a variety of hotels that seamlessly blend comfort, first-class service, and strategic locations. The recently renovated Courtyard Escazú is ideal for executives looking for an efficient yet relaxing environment. The AC Hotel San José Escazú offers a sleek, minimalist design in one of the city’s most exclusive districts, while the Residence Inn San José Escazú provides the convenience of extended-stay accommodations with fully equipped suites—perfect for those who wish to combine work with the comfort of a home-like setting in the heart of Avenida Escazú.

If you prefer to be closer to nature, the Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belén is surrounded by lush greenery that invites guests to relax and enjoy a serene countryside ambiance, without straying too far from the city. At the heart of the property lies its coffee plantation, where visitors can immerse themselves in the tradition and artistry of Costa Rican coffee, from bean to cup. Finally, the Delta by Marriott San José is known for its central location, just steps away from cultural centers and museums where guests can discover more about the history of the Costa Rican capital.

Panama

Panama has established itself as one of Latin America’s leading bleisure destinations, thanks to its excellent air connectivity, modern infrastructure, and a vibrant cultural and tourism offering. The city combines the energy of a global financial hub with urban and natural attractions, including the Panama Canal, its colorful Casco Viejo, and nearby beaches on both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts. Business travelers can take advantage of cutting-edge convention centers, world-class hotels, and a dynamic culinary scene, extending their stay to enjoy an unforgettable experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

To complement this, the city offers a curated selection of exceptional hotels. W Panama stands out for its bold design, inspired by Panamanian culture and the world-famous Canal—ideal for those seeking a lively atmosphere with luxury amenities. The JW Marriott Panama, one of the city’s most iconic skyscrapers, blends elegance with sweeping views, featuring expansive event spaces and a privileged location with easy access to major business districts. Its restaurant, MASI, is a celebration of Panama’s cultural melting pot, reflected in its cuisine.

Located in the heart of the financial district, the Renaissance Panama is just minutes from the Cinta Costera and offers multiple venues for meetings and conferences. For a more exclusive experience, The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel, provides a sophisticated setting with both indoor and outdoor event spaces, located only 14 kilometers from the airport. Guests can also enjoy its pool, three restaurants, and a private golf course.

Peru

Lima is recognized for its modern business infrastructure, convention centers, and a world-renowned culinary scene that invites visitors to make the most of both their meetings and their free time.

The city offers a wide range of hotels that combine comfort with first-class services. The Courtyard Lima Miraflores, located in the Miraflores district, provides modern, welcoming accommodations with easy access to many of the city’s most popular attractions. Business travelers can unwind in its spacious rooms or take advantage of functional workspaces throughout the property. The Fairfield Lima Miraflores overlooks Reducto Park in one of Miraflores’s most residential areas, while its popular Rooftop 128 offers a dining experience that blends flavors with ambiance, making it a favorite among both visitors and locals. Aloft Lima Miraflores is distinguished by its avant-garde design and connection to local art, welcoming guests with a striking mural by Peruvian artists Conrad Flórez and Pesimo Dmjc, which has become a landmark of urban art in Miraflores.

The AC Hotel Lima Miraflores offers an unmatched location overlooking the Malecón de la Reserva, with sweeping ocean views. Its bar and restaurant, Insumo, is one of the city’s most popular spots for fusion cuisine, fine wines, and signature cocktails. For a truly luxurious experience, the Marriott Lima combines comfort with exclusive services, including extensive event facilities and newly renovated rooms inspired by Peru’s history and landscapes—ensuring an unforgettable stay. Finally, the Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center, located in Miraflores’s financial district and just minutes from restaurants, galleries, and parks, offers the perfect setting to recharge with wellness services such as the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio and the Heavenly Spa by Westin.

Colombia

Cities like Bogotá, Barranquilla, and Medellín invite travelers to balance business commitments with leisure experiences, all while enjoying the charm of Colombia and the regional beauty of its diverse departments. With excellent international and domestic air connectivity, Colombia is an ideal destination for meetings and events, while also offering visitors the chance to explore its rich gastronomy, colonial architecture, and natural scenery.

In Bogotá, two standout options for bleisure travelers are the Fairfield by Marriott Bogotá, located near El Dorado International Airport and the iconic Simón Bolívar Park. The property offers guests the warmth and comfort of home in recently renovated rooms and public spaces, ensuring a seamless stay in the capital. From here, guests have easy access to Bogotá‘s International Business Center, where they can discover world-class shopping malls, concert venues that host top international performers, and a wide variety of dining options.

For those seeking a luxurious urban retreat, the W Bogotá is the ultimate choice. With refined yet vibrant service, the hotel boldly weaves the legend of El Dorado into its contemporary identity, creating an unforgettable experience in the picturesque Usaquén neighborhood. Its elegant rooms serve as true treasures—designed to refresh and recharge after a day of business—while the hotel’s spa indulges guests with gold treatments.

The Marriott Barranquilla features modern facilities and versatile event spaces, perfectly suited for executives and professionals. Its lobby pays tribute to local cultural icons such as Gabriel García Márquez and poet Meira Delmar—ideal spaces to enjoy Colombian rum or coffee. Situated in the city’s most modern district, the hotel places guests within reach of Barranquilla’s vibrant cultural and touristic offerings, including scenic promenades along the Magdalena River, the Carnival Museum, and the city’s famous nightlife.

Heading to the Paisa region, just two hours from Medellín, The Brown, Autograph Collection redefines the bleisure concept by bringing nature to life. The hotel offers an immersive experience inspired by the four elements—earth, fire, air, and water—represented across its towers. Guests can relax while taking in spectacular views of the renowned Peñol Rock or stroll through the colorful village of Guatapé, the perfect way to crown a business trip to Medellín.

Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador’s capital, is home to the largest and best-preserved historic center in Latin America, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Wandering through its cobblestone streets feels like stepping back in time: colonial churches, convents, plazas, museums, and wooden-balconied houses form a unique architectural setting where history and spirituality intertwine—an ideal place to make the most of free time and soak in the city’s cultural richness.

At the same time, Quito offers modern meeting facilities, convention centers, and strong air connectivity, making corporate travel seamless.

Strategically located in a modern area of the city, the JW Marriott Quito provides expansive meeting rooms, world-class connectivity, and every service needed for a productive stay. After a day of business, guests can unwind in the outdoor heated pool, enjoy a rejuvenating spa treatment, or savor the best of local and international cuisine at its elegant restaurants.

Guyana

Located on the northern coast of South America, Guyana is one of the continent’s least explored yet most fascinating destinations. With a rich cultural heritage blending Indigenous, African, Indian, and European influences, the country offers an authentic and diverse experience. Its capital, Georgetown, showcases distinctive colonial architecture and a lively urban scene, while the country’s interior is home to some of the most awe-inspiring natural wonders in the region.

The Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown combines modern meeting facilities with high-speed connectivity, ensuring an efficient corporate stay. After business hours, guests can relax by the oceanfront pool, sample international cuisine at the hotel’s restaurants, or explore Georgetown’s vibrant city center, just minutes away.