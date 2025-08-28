The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Reveals New Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean Sailings Aboard Ilma

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced its Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean season aboard Ilma, now open for reservations. From November 2026 through April 2027, the yacht will sail more than 20 thoughtfully crafted itineraries spanning three to seven nights, exploring vibrant island harbors and serene tropical coastlines. This season introduces an expanded selection of shorter three- and four-night escapes, inviting travelers to experience the Caribbean in unparalleled comfort, with spacious suite accommodations, world-class cuisine, and the personalized service that defines every unforgettable journey.

For the first time, Miami joins San Juan as a featured turnaround port. Guests can begin and end their journey in the Magic City, taking advantage of its incredible restaurants, rooftop bars, and cultural hotspots before or after their time at sea. With abundant direct flight options and the port just 15 minutes from Miami International Airport, the new embarkation point makes a warm-weather retreat to the Caribbean more seamless than ever.

“The winter season is a meaningful time for travel, when many of our guests are looking to celebrate the holidays or escape to warmer shores,” said Ernesto Fara, President of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Our 2026–2027 Caribbean voyages aboard Ilma offer the freedom to design a journey perfectly suited to the occasion, with departures from Miami and San Juan creating a flexible, immersive way to experience this extraordinary region.”

From the cosmopolitan glamour of St. Barth’s Gustavia to the unspoiled charm of Bequia, the season’s itineraries showcase the many facets of the Caribbean. Guests can snorkel colorful reefs in the Virgin Islands, sail into secluded bays in the Grenadines, stroll Antigua’s historic English Harbour, or shop for spices and vanilla in the markets of Martinique. Journeys might wind through lush rainforest roads in St. Lucia or pause on palm-fringed islands like Canouan and Jost Van Dyke, where small harbors welcome yachts far from the bustle of large cruise ports. Each destination has been carefully selected to offer enriching cultural experiences and moments of discovery, creating a deep connection to the Caribbean’s irresistible energy and beauty.

The season also invites guests to make the holidays truly memorable at sea. A seven-night Thanksgiving departure from Miami to San Juan offers families the chance to gather against the sparkling backdrop of the Caribbean Sea. Round-trip sailings from San Juan feature festive onboard programming paired with lively island visits for a uniquely Caribbean holiday experience. Guests can welcome 2027 during a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration at the Sandy Lane Yacht Club in St. Vincent & the Grenadines or escape for a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, where secluded beaches and sweeping sunsets create the perfect setting for connection and meaningful moments.

Each itinerary aboard Ilma is enriched with curated shore excursions designed to bring guests closer to the heart of every destination. Travelers can snorkel alongside graceful sea turtles in St. John or the British Virgin Islands, speed across shimmering waters on a private boat before soaring over St. Lucia’s iconic Pitons by helicopter, or dive into St. Barth’s marine life on an expert-led scuba adventure. On Antigua, a hands-on cooking class led by a Michelin-starred team immerses travelers in the flavors of the West Indies, while Virgin Gorda’s legendary Baths reveal hidden tidal pools and pristine sands for a day of unforgettable exploration. These vivid experiences capture the spirit of Caribbean discovery, where adventurous pursuits are complemented by refined luxury.

Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean Highlights

November 9, 2026 | 4-Night Miami Round Trip

Relax into vacation on your private terrace as you sail for sun-drenched Bahamian islands. Drop anchor off Sandy Point and relax on the yacht’s Marina or set out on paddleboards or kayaks to encounter the diverse marine life in these famously scenic waters. Then visit the National Art Gallery or rum distilleries in the colorful capital of Nassau before continuing to laid-back Bimini, where unparalleled sportfishing draws visitors from all over the world.

December 21, 2026 | 7-Night San Juan Round Trip

Sail from historic San Juan on a voyage to the gems of the Southern Caribbean. Guadeloupe sets the scene for an idyllic day spent swimming and exploring by kayak or paddleboard from the yacht’s Marina platform. From the French side of St. Martin to the lush mountains of Dominica, and across Anguilla’s miles of pristine beaches and Virgin Gorda’s iconic granite boulders of The Baths, this is a holiday getaway unlike the rest.

January 19, 2027 | 3-Night San Juan Round Trip

On this three-night Caribbean getaway, sail roundtrip from San Juan, a city of UNESCO-listed fortresses, esteemed art museums and an enchanting Old Town. Drop anchor in the yacht-filled harbor of St. Barth to explore the beaches and boutiques of this scenic isle. Then visit the stunning beaches of Virgin Gorda, where volcanic geology has created a striking shoreline of granite boulders and turquoise grottoes.

February 12, 2027 | 7-Night San Juan Round Trip

From San Juan’s cobblestone streets to the iconic shallows of The Baths on Virgin Gorda, this is a voyage that encompasses awe-inspiring nature with the charms of island life. After shopping the boutiques and designer galleries on St. Barth, enjoy time to relax on Antigua’s pristine beaches. The lush mountains of St. Lucia await adventurous hikers, while Canouan’s extensive coral reef is home to vibrant sea life.

Measuring 790 feet (241 meters), Ilma accommodates up to 448 guests in 224 light-filled suites, each with a private terrace offering uninterrupted sea views. Designed to reflect The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s relaxed yet refined approach to travel, the yacht boasts one of the highest employee-to-guest ratios at sea, ensuring intuitive, personalized service throughout each voyage.

On board, indoor and outdoor spaces flow seamlessly, including a Marina with a unique mezzanine level that provides direct access to the water for swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, or simply soaking up the sun. Guests can savor globally inspired cuisine across five restaurants by acclaimed chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina, complemented by seven bars, a curated wine vault, and open-air entertainment areas. The Ritz-Carlton Spa® provides a serene sanctuary for rejuvenation, while immersive shore excursions reflect the distinctive spirit of every destination.

Reservations for Ilma’s Winter 2026-2027 Caribbean itineraries are now open. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.