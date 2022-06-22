Leading Hotels of the World welcomes eight new members

The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW) has welcomed eight new members to its exclusive collection of 400+ independent, luxury hotels. The difference is in the details with the “Summer Collection,” that range from a modern masterpiece on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula, to a cliffside charmer on the Amalfi Coast.

“We are delighted to welcome this elite group of new members to our collection,” said Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President of Membership, The Leading Hotels of the World. “The Summer Collections marks LHW’s important entrance into several new exciting destinations – Australia, Panama and Edinburgh – and enhances our Company’s presence in locations such as Amsterdam and Mexico City. We continue to be focused on partnering with the right independent, luxury hotels that LHW is uniquely positioned to successfully serve and expanding our footprint in markets where we have unmet demand.”

Preview LHW’s Newest Members: The Summer Collection

Australia

Jackalope (Mornington Peninsula, Merricks North): Situated on a private vineyard in the heart of the Mornington Peninsula wine region, Jackalope’s monolithic, jet-black exterior stands in sharp contrast to the verdant rolling vines that frame it. Art, design and dining intermingle and create an unforgettable experience. Two restaurants, Doot Doot Doot and Rare Hare, delight with contrasting takes on locally sourced produce. Elsewhere, a cocktail bar oozing curated-cool beverages breathes new life into the property’s old homestead, while a cellar door is open for daily wine tasting. 44 rooms and suites are fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces, with select rooms sporting sweeping views over the 100-foot infinity pool and vines.

Europe

ADVERTISEMENT

Maxx Royal Kemer Resort (Kemer/Antalya, Turkey): Maxx Royal Kemer is situated on the lower slopes of Turkey’s enchanting Taurus Mountains and along the Mediterranean shores. The 291 luxury villa property pays tribute to its captivating natural surroundings, with its architecture inspired by the synergy of fire, earth, water and air. The Maxx Inclusive concept carries the holiday experience to an unprecedented level. Wellness programs, stylish accommodations, more than ten dining options, multiple beaches, and unlimited relaxation are all part of the trip. From kid’s clubs and an aquapark, to live entertainment, an indulgent spa, and a dedicated Maxx Assisant to ensure a seamless stay, Maxx Royal Kemer goes beyond expectations.

Casa Angelina (Praiano, Italy): Cut into the Amalfi Coastline in charming Praiano sits Casa Angelina. With a clean, refreshing aesthetic and touches of refined Italian elegance, tranquility is the theme at this 42-room cliff-side hotel. While its design ethos and down-to-earth luxe vision push the boundaries of tradition, this romantic retreat remains firmly rooted in its surroundings. Every detail has been thought of to offer travelers the feeling of being at a glamorous friend’s home on the Amalfi Coast. From your room enjoy unobstructed sea views across Positano and Capri. Understated chic and subtle details are the raison d’etre of this Little Slice of Heaven.

The Dylan Amsterdam (Amsterdam, Netherlands): Housed in a historical building (once the first theater of Amsterdam where the painter Rembrandt worked as a production assistant), The Dylan is located on the prestigious Keizersgracht canal in the heart of the trendy Nine Streets shopping area. Each of the 40 rooms and suites is refined and distinctly unique, with different styles that combine historical features and contemporary design. A city favorite for cuisine, The Dylan is a popular culinary destination for its Michelin-starred restaurant, Vinkeles. This true hidden gem in the center of Amsterdam offers “high wine,” a secluded garden with quintessential Dutch architecture, a private boat salon, and so much more.

Gleneagles Townhouse (Edinburg, Scotland): Located on St Andrew Square, Gleneagles, the iconic sporting and country estate has arrived in the very heart of Edinburgh’s historic New Town with Gleneagles Townhouse. The historic building was originally home to the British Linen Company, which later became the Bank of Scotland. Opening in June 2022, its outstanding architectural features are found throughout the charming urban retreat, with each of its 33 rooms uniquely designed to imbue a sense of understated luxury with an appreciative nod to the heritage of the building. The property features an all-day restaurant, two striking bars, a members’ club, wellness center, and a rooftop terrace with extraordinary city views, previously only held by rooftop statues.

Americas

Bocas Bali Luxury Water Villas (Bocas Del Toro, Panama): Nearby spirited Bocas Town in Bocas Del Toro, Panama, lies an extraordinary 16 villa Balinese inspired over-the-water getaway, Bocas Bali. Designed by famed architect Andres Brenes, the property opened in September 2021 and features two dining outlets where all ingredients are local, farm fresh, and the regional seafood is sourced from Bocas fishermen. Just steps from each villa sits a beckoning pool or the Caribbean Sea to float the day away. Located where the cerulean waters are warm year-round, enjoy endless adventures or reset and recharge at the world’s first Aerial Beach.

Casa Polanco (Mexico City, Mexico): Nestled in Mexico City’s upscale Polanco neighborhood, the new, design-forward Casa Polanco makes you feels like you are staying at a friend’s chic home. Opening June 2022, this intimate, 19-suite property was originally built in the 1930s as a private residence. Throughout the years it was owned by some of Mexico City’s most prominent aristocratic families. Now a fascinating architectural dialogue of materials and style adorn the property, and both preserves the splendor of the original construction while intertwining modern touches throughout. Step outside Casa Polanco’s doors and walk to Avenida Presidente Masaryk, the city’s social and shopping hotspot.

Hotel Las Majadas (Santiago, Chile): Beyond Santiago, get lost in the Pirque countryside in the magic of Las Majadas. Built in 1907 by the architect Alberto Cruz Montt, the French-style, 50-room property is surrounded by a 25-acre park designed by Guillermo Renner, lined with century-old trees that invite peace and respite from the hustle and bustle of Santiago. In 2016, The Hotel Las Majadas de Pirque was restored, becoming a star destination hotel in Chile. Olmos and Encinas tree species add a touch of rustic detail, providing a deep connection to the local environment. Experience all the flavors that Chile has to offer by dining at Sequoia, the hotel’s restaurant, and treat yourself to the Maipo Valley’s best Cabernet Sauvignons at the Piano Bar and La Taberna Bars.

Enjoy an exclusive ‘First-Look’ at Leading Hotels’ newest members through Leaders Club First Look. The offer enhances travelers stay with round-trip airport or rail station transfers, guaranteed upgrade at check-in, and flexible check-in and check-out. To be eligible to book, a guest must be a member of Leading Hotels’ guest loyalty program, Leaders Club. The program provides enhanced benefits and exclusive access at the collection’s properties worldwide. Interested travelers can sign up for Leaders Club here, membership is complimentary.