The Leading Hotels of the World welcomes six new members

The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW.com) is delighted to welcome six new members to its collection of 400+ independent, luxury hotels.

This season’s collection includes four new hotel openings: an ambitious city resort on Samarkand’s Silk Road, an architectural jewel in Milan, a mountaintop hideaway in Montafon and a vibrant dining destination in Montevideo, proudly joined by two storied hotels: a grand lakeside estate in Lausanne, and a Roman hotspot with historical charm.

“As 2023 travel planning begins in earnest, we’re delighted to introduce exciting new additions to our world-wide collection” stated Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President of Membership, The Leading Hotels of the World. “The Winter Collection includes our first LHW hotels in new destinations: Samarkand, Uzbekistan and Montevideo, Uruguay—alongside new additions in the classic Italian cities of Rome and Milan, Austrian mountains and Swiss lakes. As always, we are extremely proud to champion independent and innovative hospitality, introducing discerning travelers to inspiring new places to stay.”

Leaders Club members can enjoy an exclusive preview at Leading Hotels’ newest members through Leaders Club First Look, that includes round-trip airport or rail station transfers, guaranteed upgrades at check-in, and flexible check-in and check-out. To be eligible to book, a guest must be a member of Leading Hotels’ guest loyalty program, Leaders Club. The program provides enhanced benefits and exclusive access at the collection’s properties worldwide. Interested travelers can sign up for Leaders Club here, membership is complimentary.

Discover LHW’s Winter Collection

Gracefully-renovated seminary, unveiled

Portrait Milano (Milan, Italy) NEW OPENING December 2022

Portrait Milano is a brand-new destination in the heart of Milan’s fashion district. Housed in one of the oldest seminaries in Europe, this architectural jewel dates back to the 16th century and has recently opened to the public for the first time in history, combining Portrait’s tailormade hospitality with authentic Milanese lifestyle experiences. Embracing the lively Piazza del Quadrilatero, the elegant, vaulted colonnade is animated by restaurants and bars, boutiques, a lush garden and a wellness center. The 73 sophisticated rooms and suites, and other accommodations will provide an oasis of privacy and peace, surrounding guests by timeless elegance, with the stylistic touch of Architect Michele Bonan who recalls the tradition of Milanese residences, with elegant contemporary details and showcasing Italian craftsmanship. This exciting revitalization project will create a new hub for dining, entertainment and culture in the city.

Central Asia’s most ambitious new tourism development

Samarkand Regency Amir Temur (Samarkand, Republic of Uzbekistan) – NEW OPENING Autumn 2022

Part of an ambitious new destination resort that opened its doors to global travelers this September, the Samarkand Regency Amir Temur has introduced a new level of luxury travel to this emerging travel destination. With a name that pays tribute to Uzbekistan’s 15th Century national hero, who made Samarkand one of the most illustrious empires, the elegant new build is the crown jewel of the Silk Road. The 233-room hotel features charcoal-grilled dining at El Sabor, 20th floor Sky Bar with panoramic views, and the Nephrite Spa & Wellness facility offering beauty and wellbeing treatments from Valmont and Thalgo alongside a hammam and pool. Surrounded by thousands of years of history and magnificent UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the hotel is located steps from a first-of-its kind Eternal City, an entertaining and immersive ‘model city’ which was designed and created by Uzbek artist Bobur Ismoilov to honour the artistry and tradition of Uzbekistan.

Environmentally-aware contemporary ski lodge

Falkensteiner Hotel Montafon (Montafon, Austria) NEW OPENING December 2022

Set in the Montafon Valley, the new Falkensteiner Hotel Montafon will open in December 2022 with a focus on sustainability. The 123-room hotel is designed to blend into the surrounding mountains, and the outdoor facilities have been harmoniously integrated into the local skiing and hiking areas of the Erlebinsverg Golm- the first certified, climate neutral ski area in Austria. A dedicated ski shuttle connects to over 27 miles of scenic ski slopes, offering endless opportunities for skiing and winter sports. The property is also a partner of TurnToZero; a climate protection initiative which supports companies in offsetting their impact and assists them in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As part of their ongoing commitment to sustainability, the hotel has created a series of interactive eco-awareness programs for children, teens and families.

Alluring destination drinking and dining

Hotel Montevideo (Montevideo, Uruguay) NEW OPENING December 2022

Transforming an iconic corner of the city into an elegant destination for dining and design, Hotel Montevideo taps into the vibrant energy of Uruguay’s bustling capital city in a neighborhood that is rich with historic homes, liveliness and cuisine. Carefully curated with bespoke furnishings that reflect the colors and culture of the destination, each room offers floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony to take in the spectacular city views. At the hotel, savor authentic local fare created by renowned chef duo Ale Morales and Flor Coureges at Polo Bamba during the day and journey to the Sky Bar at Piso 10 for awe-inspiring sunsets that attract travelers and locals alike.

Grand estate near Lac Leman

Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa Lausanne (Lausanne, Switzerland)

One of Switzerland’s grandest dames, opened in 1909 and magnificently restored to fuse old-world charm with modern luxury, The Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa reflects the beauty of the Swiss Alps with genuine panache. The legendary estate near Lac Léman is divided between the historic Savoy Wing and the contemporary Park Wing. However, each of the property’s sumptuously outfitted 196 rooms and suites are punctuated with Art Nouveau influence. From the Sky Lounge that boasts spectacular 360° views of Lausanne, Lake Geneva, and the snow-capped mountain landscape to the Spa du Royal, the estate makes guests feel a shimmer of wonder while also giving them a sense of home.

Historic hot spot in the Eternal City

Hotel Splendide Royal Roma (Rome, Italy)

Established within a historic estate dating back to the 1800s, recently renovated Hotel Splendide Royal Roma is situated in the heart of Rome’s most prestigious neighborhood. Steps away from the world-famous Via Veneto, and the extraordinary Villa Borghese Gardens, the hotel offers unparalleled access to the very best cultural, culinary and shopping experiences in Rome. Each of the 69 exquisitely-decorated rooms and suites effortlessly balance the old-world elegance of period furnishings, classical art, and historic details with the understated refinement of modern luxury. Boasting award-winning dining at the signature Mirabelle Restaurant and breath-taking views at the rooftop lounge, this is a city hot spot that is a favorite with visitors and locals alike for gourmet experiences, signature cocktails, and the most spectacular views of the Eternal City.