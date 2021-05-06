Madeira offers free Covid-19 tests to tourists

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the archipelago of Madeira has been considered one of the safest destinations in Europe.

A green corridor is already in place at Madeira airport for those who arrive with a negative PCR test done within 72 hours, meaning no further testing is needed.

Alternatively, visitors can take a free test at the airport on arrival.

One free PCR test per visitor is offered, to be taken on arrival or departure, with results in 24 hours.

There are also discounts on offer for any further tests required, with PCR tests from €90 and antigen tests from €18.

Now Madeira is also receiving tourists vaccinated and recovered from Covid-19 (with proof up to 90 days of validity) who want to enjoy the region, with testing for these cohorts no longer required.

Covid-19 cases in Madeira have decreased significantly in recent months, with an average of 32 new cases in the last seven days.

Some 27 per cent of the population has received their first dose of the vaccine and 8.8 per cent have received both doses.

Tourism professionals will be vaccinated by the end of May.

Nuno Vale, director of Madeira Promotion Bureau, said: “In a year of great challenges for the tourism sector, Madeira knew how to tread a path of exception, and we are now receiving excellent opportunities ranging from structural work to ongoing promotions.

“This has been a massive vote of confidence from visitors and tour operators, which Madeira aims to uphold and continue into the future.

“Madeira drew up a pandemic response strategy with concrete measures which were both timely and appropriate.

“This performance kept the pandemic under control, providing the inhabitants of the region and tourists with security in their activities, whether in work or entertainment.”

Madeira has worked closely with SGS, a certification company, to ensure safe practice across the destination and minimise risk in regard to Covid-19.

The certification process is available to all companies in the tourism sector.

More Information

Madeira is considered the World’s Leading Island Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards/a>.