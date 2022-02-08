IBTM Asia Pacific set to debut in Singapore

IBTM has selected Singapore to be the home of IBTM Asia Pacific.

The event, which will take place from September 6-7 this year at Marina Bay Sands, is the sister event to IBTM World and IBTM Americas.

It will be coupled with the first edition of Singapore MICE Forum (SMF) X IBTM APAC, in partnership with Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS).

The forum will be held on September 5th.

The long-delayed launch had initially been expected in 2020, but has been repeatedly delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest attempt to launch of the inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific event signals the “progressive return of international events to Singapore, and the resurgence of the MICE industry,” organisers said.

The theme for IBTM Asia Pacific in 2022 is ‘Make Every Connection Count,’ with the event creating the perfect backdrop for international event professionals to come together and reconnect with key suppliers, destinations, venues and high-quality hosted buyers.

The inaugural event is expected to welcome exhibitors from over 40 countries, as well as pre-qualified hosted buyers and visitors.

IBTM Asia Pacific event manager, Michael Jones, commented: “Now more than ever making every connection count is critical for event professionals as together we rebuild our industry.

“IBTM Asia Pacific 2022 will support the industry to do this through a programme of high-quality business meetings, education and networking that will give event professionals the opportunity to reconnect with the buyers and suppliers, as well as benefit from cutting edge education and we are excited to welcome you to Singapore this September.”