American cuts airport contact in wake of Covid-19

American Airlines customers returning to travel this spring will notice several changes to flights designed to make travelling as touch-free as possible.

“While fewer customers have travelled over the last year, our team used their time to go into overdrive developing, testing and implementing new ways to give customers more confidence and comfort when they travel,” said Julie Rath, vice president of customer experience and reservations, American Airlines.

“We’re ready to welcome customers back onboard with thoughtful, touchless technology that puts more control in their hands and makes their journeys more comfortable.”

Once they book customers can use the mobile health passport app, VeriFLY, to confirm they have fulfilled every travel requirement for their trip.

Customers can also use the American Airlines app to interact with a virtual assistant or chat live with a customer care representative to answer any questions they may have about travel.

The airline continues to evolve touchless travel options.

This month, American is expanding a touchless bag drop trial across most terminals at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Introduced last year at DFW and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), customers who choose to enroll in the trial will be able to test biometric technology to drop their bags without searching for their physical ID or boarding pass.

The airline will expand the touchless technology trial to gain entrance to an Admirals Club at DFW later this year and consider additional airport touchpoints going forward.

Admirals Club lounges currently offer touch-free ways to read the news or enjoy magazines — which are free to download when visiting the Admirals Club — and then take along the journey.

Insights from these trials will inform future tests to create touchless waypoints throughout the customer’s entire airport experience, including a test of biometric domestic boarding in collaboration with DFW later this year.