LATAM commits to eliminating all single-use plastics by 2023

LATAM has announced that it will eliminate 100% of single-use plastics used in its operations by 2023. This commitment will be achieved through initiatives such as changing onboard materials, incorporating more sustainable elements, and with the group’s recycling and reuse programmes.

To date, gradual changes have been implemented inside the aircraft. From June 1, all international flights have reusable bags to cover the rest items in the Premium Business cabin. New travel kits were also recently launched for passengers in Premium Business, which have more sustainable elements such as bamboo toothbrushes and kraft paper wrappers.

In the Economy cabin, important changes will be announced in the coming weeks in the materials used for all elements of service (glasses, cutlery, tableware), which will be replaced with reusable and/or recyclable materials. In the short term, this initiative will eliminate more than 1,000 tons of single-use plastics, equivalent to 36,000 500ml plastic bottles.

LATAM Cargo is implementing five pilot projects, expected to reduce the use of plastic in cargo operations by more than 60%. One of the most important projects is an initiative that aims to replace the plastic used for wrapping loads with reusable blankets or waterproof covers.

“The proposed goals have challenged us to rethink the design, materiality, and protocols of our onboard service. We are aware that this is a gradual process, where we still have a lot to learn, but we will continue working to implement concrete changes that allow us to generate a greater impact for the benefit of our communities and ecosystems,” said Paulo Miranda, Vice President of Customers at LATAM Airlines Group.

In addition, LATAM is focusing on recycling and reusing. On domestic flights in Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, LATAM is operating the “Recycle Your Trip” program, through which cabin crews separate plastic and aluminium onboard. In Colombia, this separation takes place on the ground. The group, together with women entrepreneurs and partner organizations, continues to operate its uniform reuse program in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Brazil, giving a second life to employee uniforms.

These initiatives are part of LATAM’s sustainability strategy, goals of which include achieving zero waste to landfill by 2027, offsetting 50% of domestic emissions by 2030, and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

LATAM was voted ‘South America’s Leading Airline 2021’ at World Travel Awards.