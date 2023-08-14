LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP APPOINTS LO YOUNG, AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS, CHINA

Langham Hospitality Group has strategically appointed Lo Young to the role of Senior Vice President of Operations, China, based in the Shanghai Corporate Office for mainland China, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer. He will also serve on the group’s executive committee, underlining the importance of the region to the company’s growth.

In his new role, Mr. Young will oversee the China portfolio of hotels and resorts, leading all operational aspects including sales, revenue, marketing, food and beverage, human resources, finance, as well as design and technical service.

With over 40 years of hospitality experience in international hotel groups across Southeast Asia, Mr. Young is a familiar face at Langham Hospitality Group, having previously served as Regional Vice President of China, Macau, and Taiwan from 2011 to 2016. During his tenure, he successfully led the opening of 11 hotels in his region.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Young as our new Senior Vice President of Operations, China,” said Brett Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of Langham Hospitality Group. “With his extensive experience and market knowledge, Mr. Young will be a valuable addition to our executive team and he will play a critical role in enhancing our operations and driving our growth and expansion plans in China.”