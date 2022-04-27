Kuwait Airways to launch new Manchester route

Kuwait Airways is launching direct flights to Manchester, in a move seen as a boost to the economies of both Kuwait and the north on England. The flights will operate three times weekly from 1 May.

Currently 49,000 people from across Manchester Airport’s catchment area travel indirectly to Kuwait. These are a mix of those visiting family and friends and businesses that trade in the Middle East. A further 800,000 people from across the North travel to a range of Kuwait Airways’ onward destinations that are not currently served by Manchester Airport, including Bangkok, Mumbai, Delhi, and Manila.

The flights are also set to be popular with students, with universities championing the start of services, as currently 2,960 Kuwaiti students are studying across Manchester Airport’s catchment area. Tourism bodies are also heralding the route, which pre-pandemic saw more than 23,000 people a year from Kuwait visit the North West, spending more than £22 million.

Maen Razouqi, Kuwait Airways Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Kuwait Airways is proceeding ahead, according to its well-thought-out and effective plans in moving forward towards expanding its network of operations around the world, with the launch of new and diverse destinations that suit the preferences of its customers and meet their aspirations. Accordingly, the Company launches its scheduled flights to Manchester in the UK from 1 May 2022, with three flights per week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Manchester as a destination is of great importance to Kuwait Airways’ customers. The selection came after an increased demand for it as a distinct destination for tourists, especially in the summer season, which is expected to witness an unprecedented boom in the tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors. In addition, the launching of Manchester as a destination in KAC’s network will assist a large segment of students to study abroad in Universities in Manchester and in England.

“Moreover, Kuwait Airways, as the National Carrier of Kuwait, owns a new young fleet, supported by the latest technology that keeps pace with the aspirations of customers in the aviation sector, including entertainment, comfortable seats, excellent service, and assistance. The presence of the fleet and the arrival of the new aircraft will greatly contribute to the implementation of the plans, reach the desired objectives, and will also support the services offered to passengers, in providing a safe and pleasant journey on board the Blue Bird.”

With three flights a week (Sunday/Tuesday/Thursday), the route is a boost for businesses, tourism organisations, universities and those visiting friends and family.



Ian Costigan, Interim Managing Director at Manchester Airport, said: “It’s great news that Kuwait Airways is starting direct flights from Manchester Airport, and I am sure it will be incredibly well received by the thousands of people in our catchment area that travel there indirectly each year.

“The announcement of another long-haul route coming to Manchester clearly shows the role we play in connecting the North to key global destinations. Not only do routes like these make travel easier, but they put the region on the international map for trade, economic and tourism opportunities, plus create a wealth of jobs in the process.

“I look forward to welcoming the team from Kuwait Airways to the airport and wish them every success with the route.”

Kuwait Airways is currently nominated in the categories for Middle East’s Leading Airline 2022, and Middle East’s Leading Airline - Economy Class 2022 in World Travel Awards. Voting is currently underway, with travel industry professionals and the general public eligible to vote via the World Travel Awards website.