Jamaica’s Edmund Bartlett thanks UK best sellers: one million room nights and counting

The Hon Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica Minister of Tourism; Luke Gaskins, Vice President, Product & Development at Virgin Atlantic Holidays; Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director UK/N Europe, Jamaica Tourist Board

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett hosted a reception to celebrate the leading UK sellers of brand Jamaica, including Sandals, TUI and Virgin Atlantic Holidays.

The intimate dinner at London’s Dorchester Hotel, hosted by the Minister of Tourism, welcomed top seller travel operators, agencies and resorts including Sandals, TUI, Virgin Atlantic Holidays, Club Caribbee, Sackville Travel, Flight Connection and Newmont Travel. This group has sold nearly a million rooms nights to Jamaica for this year.

Above: The Hon Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica Minister of Tourism speaking at the dinner next to Vino Peter, Managing Director of Flight Connection and Sarah Lyman, Head of Tourist Boards and Partnerships at TUI

The minister’s visit forms part of a global marketing tour to boost visitor arrivals to Jamaica.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is next heading to New York to promote brand Jamaica on the USA’s Northeastern Seaboard, taking in New Jersey, Connecticut, extending to Boston.

This will be followed by a visit to the Middle East to meet airlines including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways, followed by a trip to Riyadh to meet with King Khalid, which wants to open 225 new gateways/

His schedule also includes a meeting with representatives of Royal Jordanian Airlines, as part of his vision to establish Jamaica as the hub for the Middle Eastern market for the Caribbean and the Americas.

Above: The Hon Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica Minister of Tourism; Laverne Walker, Director of Sackville Travel; Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director UK/N Europe, Jamaica Tourist Board

The promotional tour will also visit Africa, Europe and Latin America. At the end, Minister Bartlett expects to have agreements signed for an additional 8,000 new hotel rooms in Jamaica.

Last year Jamaica was voted ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’, ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’, ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’ and ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ by voters of World Travel Awards. World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2022 will be taking place at Sandals Montego Bay on 14 June 2022. Free Conference will also be taking place.