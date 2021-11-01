Emirates outlines Australia return as borders reopen

With Australia’s borders set to re-open to international travellers from later this month, Emirates is welcoming the move by enhancing its operations to the country.

With vaccination rates in New South Wales having reached their target, and Victoria being not far behind, the two states will allow vaccinated travellers to return to Australia without quarantine.

In response to the easing of travel restrictions, from tomorrow Emirates is stepping up the frequency on flights EK414/415 between Dubai and Sydney to daily operated by a Boeing 777-300ER.

Flights to Melbourne will operate as a four-weekly service as EK408/409, with the potential to increase in line with demand.

In another positive sign that the recovery is well underway for Australia, capacity on flights to Sydney and Melbourne will return to 100 per cent, allowing 354 passengers across all cabins to travel on its flights.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members will be able to enjoy unrestricted travel once again to and from the two points for the first time since the pandemic began, whether travelling abroad to global destinations for leisure or finally travelling home to visit family or friends, as long as they are vaccinated against Covid-19 with a TGA-approved vaccine.

From December 1st, Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft, will also return to the Australian skies once again, serving the Dubai-Sydney route, on a daily basis.

Commenting on the airline’s ramp up of operations to Australia with the easing of travel restrictions, Barry Brown, Emirates divisional vice president for Australasia, said: “We are extremely delighted to once again be able to extend our services to Australians, with the capacity and frequency that they deserve.

“Passengers will appreciate the return to normality – for vaccinated travellers wishing to go home to Australia, this will mean no more restrictions on capacity and no quarantine on arrival into New South Wales or Victoria, ultimately allowing them to see their families sooner.”

Emirates continues to operate to Brisbane and Perth with government–mandated capacity restrictions in place, requiring all passengers to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine until travel restrictions are relaxed in Queensland and Western Australia.