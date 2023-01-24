Korean Air to resume more European routes from March

Korean Air will resume services to four major destinations in Europe starting from March. After a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the airline will restart the Prague and Zurich routes from the end of March, followed by the resumption of the Istanbul and Madrid routes at the end of April.

Starting from March 27, the airline will resume its operations to Prague three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The flights will depart from Incheon at 12:45 pm and arrive in Prague at 4:55 pm. The returning flights will depart from Prague at 6:50 pm and arrive in Incheon at 11:50 am on the following day.



Flights between Incheon and Zurich will begin from March 28 and operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights will depart from Incheon at 12:20 pm and arrive in Zurich at 5:30 pm. Returning flights will leave from Zurich at 7:30 pm and arrive in Incheon the following day at 1:35 pm.



From April 24, flights to Istanbul will resume operation three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Flights will depart from Incheon at 1:40 pm and land in Istanbul at 7:40 pm, while the returning flights will leave Istanbul at 9:20 pm and arrive at Incheon at 1:25 pm the next day .



The Incheon-Madrid route will resume from April 25 with services three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights will leave Incheon at 11:35 am and arrive in Madrid at 6:00 pm, while flights departing from Madrid will depart at 8:00 pm and arrive in Incheon the following day at 3:55 pm.



Prague, Zurich, Istanbul and Madrid are all very popular tourist destinations loved by Koreans for their rich history and culture.

Prague, one of the most popular travel destinations in Eastern Europe, is home to many UNESCO world heritage sites, where travelers can experience medieval times at the historic towns and villages.



Zurich is Switzerland’s largest city and serves as a gateway and hub to the Swiss Alps. The prominent peaks that represent Switzerland - Matterhorn, Jungfrau, Schilthorn, and Mont Blanc - attract millions of travelers across the world for their dramatic scenery.



Turkiye, the popular travel destination connecting Europe and Asia, is known for many famous tourist and vacation spots, including Istanbul, Cappadocia, Pamukkale, and Antalya. Following non-scheduled flights once a week last year, the airline will resume its regular flights to accommodate increasing travel demand to Turkiye.



Madrid is considered to be one of the symbolic tourist cities with options such as a day trip to Toledo, the hometown of Don Quixote, and a tour of the prestigious soccer club Real Madrid stadium. Korean Air also resumed its operations to Barcelona last year.



Korean Air will continue to resume suspended routes and increase frequencies as travel demand increases.