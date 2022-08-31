Korean Air to launch Budapest route and resume flights to Dubai, Phuket and Chiang Mai

Korean Air will launch its inaugural flight to Budapest, Hungary from October 3. The airline will operate a 269-seat Boeing 787-900 once a week on Mondays departing from Seoul Incheon at 11:25 am and landing in Budapest at 5:05 pm. The return flight leaves the next day at 7:15 pm and arrives in Seoul Incheon one day later at 12:50 pm. There will also be an extra flight on Saturday October 29.

From October 31, Korean Air will offer flights twice a week that depart from Seoul Incheon at 12:25 pm on Mondays and Saturdays and arrive in Budapest at 5:15 pm. The returning flights will take off on the same day at 7:35 pm and land in Seoul Incheon at 2:15 pm the next day.



Following the launch of cargo services to Budapest in February 2020, Korean Air plans to bolster the competitiveness of its European network, especially in Eastern Europe.



Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is a UNESCO World Heritage site with a rich history and beautiful landscapes. The city is famous for its night view and major tourist attractions such as Fisherman’s Bastion, Buda Castle and the Hungarian Parliament Building. Not only is there high travel demand for tourists, but also for businesses. The Hungarian government’s investment policy in the car manufacturing industry has attracted many Korean companies to Hungary, bringing much business related travel demand.

Resuming routes to Dubai

From October 1, Korean Air will resume its routes to the United Arab Emirates and Thailand, which have been suspended since March 2020.

Korean Air will restore its Middle East network by resuming services to Dubai three times a week. The Incheon-Dubai route will be served by the airline’s A330-300 fleet, and will depart from Seoul Incheon every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 1:20 pm and arrive in Dubai at 6:55 pm. The return flight will depart on the same day at 11:00 pm and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 12:40 pm the following day.

Dubai, known for its sightseeing attractions and luxury shopping, is a fascinating destination for those planning a vacation in the winter season. As the only Middle Eastern city served by Korean carriers, Dubai is also expected to be a major gateway to the Middle East for Korean travelers.

Resuming routes to Phuket and Chiang Mai

The airline will also resume services to Phuket, a popular honeymoon destination in Thailand. The flights will depart from Seoul Incheon on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 5:55 pm and land in Phuket at 10:00 pm. Return flights leave Phuket on the same day at 11:20 pm and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 7:55 am the next day.

Phuket is popular with sun seekers looking to enjoy the destination’s sandy beaches and a wide range of water activities in its blue waters that are famous for stunningly colorful corals and marine life.

Korean Air is also reinstating flights to Chiang Mai with a Boeing 737-800. The airline will offer four flights a week - every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday - departing from Seoul Incheon at 5:55 pm and arriving in Chiang Mai at 9:30 pm. The return flights leave Chiang Mai at 11:00 pm and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 6:25 am the following day.

Chiang Mai is a city located in a mountainous area 500 meters above sea level, and it maintains a pleasant temperature of more than five degrees lower than other cities in Thailand. You can enjoy an exceptional trip such as relaxing in a quiet, rural setting away from the city for a month. The city is also well known for golf tourists who flock here to avoid the cold winter weather.

Korean Air will continue to closely monitor the market and return of demand, and reinstate our remaining suspended routes accordingly.