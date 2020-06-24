KLM to return to London City in July

KLM is set to resume operations between London City Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol on July 13th.

Linking Central London to the capital city of the Netherlands, the route will begin as a single daily service, with frequency increases expected as demand for travel returns.

Throughout the summer period, passengers will have the opportunity to connect to over 100 European and intercontinental destinations via Amsterdam.

Popular with both business and leisure passengers, the route will be operated by KLM subsidiary, KLM Cityhopper using an Embraer 190 aircraft carrying 100 passengers.

Benedicte Duval, KLM general manager for UK & Ireland, said: “With borders starting to reopen and travel restrictions beginning to ease, safety is a prerequisite for KLM as we gradually resume travel.

“After this challenging period, we are delighted to be able to resume operations from central London.

“Our partnership with London City Airport has been a huge success since we first launched the route in February 2016.

“Pre-Covid, we were operating up to nine flights a day, so we look forward to increasing capacity in line with demand over the coming months.”

BA CityFlyer resumed operations at London City Airport earlier this week.