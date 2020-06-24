Hilton Athens to reopen for summer season in Greece

Hilton Athens is preparing to reopen its doors to guests on July 1st.

With its unique facilities, as well as new health and safety protocols, the property is poised to become the ideal destination for a perfect summer staycation.

Guests will be able to see and feel the cleanliness throughout the hotel - the rooms, the bars, the restaurants, the gym, the pool, the spa and all the public areas.

At the same time, Hilton has launched “Dream Away,” a new, exciting accommodation offer for leisure guests seeking value and flexibility.

Hilton will also implement CleanStay, its new program for cleaning and disinfecting its hotels around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company has worked with Reckitt Benckiser, manufacturer of Dettol, and Mayo Clinic, to develop safe policies and guidelines as well as staff training to provide visitors with an even cleaner and safer stay from the moment of check-in to check-out.

According to Hilton CleanStay, special cleaning products and upgraded disinfection protocols will be used in order to provide guests with assurance and peace of mind when they visit or stay at the hotel.

With the largest outdoor swimming pool in the city, Hilton Athens is the ideal summer destination in the city centre for a swim or a drink at the Oasis Pool Bar.

If you are staying in Athens this summer, the “Dream Away” offer gives you the opportunity to enjoy your summer staycation or weekend escape by offering you unique benefits: up to 20 per cent on the room rate, complimentary late check-in or late check-out and no deposit required.

In this way, Hilton gives guests the flexibility to organise a rejuvenating experience.

More Information

Hilton Athens has been recognised as Greece’s Leading Business Hotel for the past five years running by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Take a tour of the one-of-a-kind property with Breaking Travel News’ partner Virtual World here, or head over to the official website for more information.