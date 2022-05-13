Kitmytrip launches travel commerce platform with Dubai as found partner city

Travel tech innovator kitmytrip has revealed its novel flagship offering, Alike.io, the creator native, no-code, travel commerce platform that offers personal studios for travel content creators to create and publish their content and that shares booking revenue with content authors.

Travel content creators are the main source of influence for leisure travel bookings. People love sharing travel content, with 60 per cent of travellers (97 per cent when it comes to millennials) sharing content about their trips on social media. This very content helps others decide where to go, with 86 per cent of prospective travellers showing interest in a location after seeing user-generated content about it.

“However, no platform rewards content creators for the bookings they influence, leaving the content creators to compete for a finite number of brand sponsorship deals,” said Ashish Sidhra, Co-Founder of Alike.io. “With the launch of Alike we have made an ambitious commitment to correct this wrong by making tens of thousands of vetted and bookable travel experiences available to the content creators, and giving them a share of the booked experiences revenue.”

Building upon their Dubai roots, Alike.io is proud to collaborate with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to have Dubai as the Founding Partner City on the Alike platform. “As a company born in Dubai, what makes this special occasion even more cherished for us is to have Dubai as our Founding City Partner,” adds Ashish. “We are excited to welcome DET as early adopters of our platform and looking forward to working with them to share amazing Dubai stories on Alike.io.”

Millions of Dubai residents and visitors from across the globe can now share their favourite Dubai memories on Alike.io as bookable trip stories. Fellow tourists planning their next trip to Dubai will be able to select the most relevant of these stories and book it on Alike.io itself. Each booking resulting from their trip story will get the Creator of that story a share of the booking revenue, making their Dubai trip memories fund their next holiday!

Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director - Tourism Development & Investments, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, commented: “Dubai continues to build upon its status as the city of choice for international entrepreneurs to establish and grow their innovative start-ups. Alike.io perfectly exemplifies this as a start-up initiated and nurtured in Dubai, now launching a truly novel travel tech product for the global market that is in line with the goal of our visionary leadership to position Dubai as a global technology, trade and tourism hub and also the best city in the world to live in and work. This concept is also the type of entrepreneurial creativity and dynamism that we encourage through our Intelak Hub, the region’s only start-up platform dedicated to the travel, tourism and aviation sectors. We wish the Alike.io team every success with this innovative initiative”.

Alike.io will continue to reveal innovative features in the coming months and will launch across multiple global cities in phases. The initial phase will focus on launching in cities in Europe and the Middle East, building upon kitmytrip’s existing presence there. Later this summer, Alike.io aims to enhance their presence in key markets of India and Far East Asia.