Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau Partners with Etihad Airways

The Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, to further bolster support for MICE groups travelling to Abu Dhabi.

The strategic partnership with Etihad Airways will allow ADCEB to offer complimentary flights and discounts to eligible MICE groups as part of its Advantage Abu Dhabi programme, a successful initiative which provides financial assistance, event planning benefits, subvention, and destination-driven value-adds to event organisers and corporate clients.

The MoU, which was announced at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) event, will allow eligible Advantage Abu Dhabi applicants additional flight benefits and perks such as group booking discounts, complimentary flights for large MICE group bookings on direct flights, and special flight rates for site/destination inspection trips to Abu Dhabi for clients that hold their business events and incentive groups in the emirate.

As a tool for promoting the UAE capital to international destination management companies, meeting planners, and conference/exhibition organisers, the Advantage Abu Dhabi programme provides the emirate with a competitive edge against global destinations which are increasingly bidding and attracting clients with enhanced support offers.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of ADCEB at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Etihad Airways, which will help us to further establish Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s leading business events destinations. With this partnership, we will provide an attractive proposition to our MICE groups, attracting new interest and ensuring clients will continue to return to the emirate. From hosting conferences and exhibitions to being the go-to destination for meetings and incentive travel, we look forward to welcoming business leaders from around the world to discover everything Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President of Sales and Cargo at Etihad Airways, said: “Abu Dhabi is an ideal environment for business and leisure travellers alike, and as the UAE’s national airline, Etihad is proud to partner with ADCEB to make the destination even more appealing for MICE clients. With Etihad’s fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft and famed Emirati hospitality from the award-winning cabin crew, business travellers will enjoy the journey as much as the destination.”