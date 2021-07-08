Kershaw takes senior leadership role with Travelport

Travelport has appointed Tom Kershaw as its new chief product and technology officer.

Kershaw is a seasoned product and technology executive, with more than two decades of experience leading innovation, technical strategy and execution.

He most recently held the title of chief technology officer at one of the largest independent advertising platforms in the world, Magnite.

In the role, Kershaw restructured and led an engineering and product team of approximately 600 developers, overseeing the integration of product and engineering into a common organization.

Greg Webb, chief executive at Travelport, said: “As Travelport+ is the central focus of our strategy, we’re continuing to invest heavily in our global technology and product resources to deliver more value to our customers with next-generation solutions.

“Tom is a proven change-maker, having led significant transformation in the enterprise cloud space and global advertising sector, and I’m thrilled that he’s embraced the challenge of helping us modernise travel retailing.

“He brings invaluable knowledge and experience to our technology leadership team that will greatly support the evolution of Travelport+.”