Air Canada expands international network ahead of summer

Air Canada has unveiled additional details of its planned international schedule for this summer, which includes the resumption of 17 routes and 11 destinations across the world from its hubs.

The airline is resuming its service between Calgary and Frankfurt, as of August 1st, up to four times weekly, and is also offering for the first time a non-stop service from Montreal to Cairo, Egypt, three times weekly.

“As travel restrictions ease across the globe, we are committed to rebuild our international network and continue as a global carrier to connect Canada to the world, while also developing additional markets and targeting new opportunities.

“Canadians are eager to travel again, and we are ready to reunite customers with their families and friends,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president, network planning and revenue management at Air Canada.

“We are pleased to restart our non-stop service between Calgary and Frankfurt, a key European market for our customers in western Canada.

“This route will operate all year long, connecting Calgary to the world via the global hub of our trans-Atlantic joint venture partner, Lufthansa, in Frankfurt.

“We are also considering additional routes as restrictions continue to loosen,” Galardo added.

Air Canada will also offer trips from Toronto to Vienna, Dublin, Zurich and Paris, as well as from Montreal to Geneva, London and Tel Aviv.

On top of these upcoming service resumptions, Air Canada has already resumed flights to Greece, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Morocco and will increase frequencies in some of these destinations as of August.

Air Canada also recently launched its first and unique non-stop service to Cairo from its Montreal hub, three times weekly, serving the large Egyptian community established in Montreal and throughout North America.

The airline continues to operate to several other destinations including Brussels, Bogotá, Doha, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.