Kempinski Hotels signs €500m partnership with 12.18. Group

Duesseldorf-based 12.18. Group and Kempinski Hotels have announced the launch of their luxury lifestyle concept, 7Pines Kempinski.

The two partners have joined forces to create a new lifestyle hotel product for the luxury segment.

Jörg Lindner and Kai Richter, managing partners of 12.18. Investment Management, together with Martin Smura, chief executive of Kempinski Hotels, announced the strategic alliance at the Expo Real real-estate trade fair in Munich.

“The Kempinski brand has stood for tradition and excellent hospitality for more than 120 years.

“This represents an important step in our growth strategy,” said Smura.

“Thanks to the cooperation with 12.18., we will be able to offer our guests a lifestyle concept of the highest standard in the future.”

As Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, Kempinski Hotels has 78 hotels in 34 countries and stands for the highest standards of quality and service throughout the world.

The 12.18. Group has made a name for itself in recent years as an investor, project developer and in the modernisation of hotels and restaurants.

As an expert for high-class investments in the hotel and holiday real estate sector, the 12.18. Group offers investment, development, and hotel management from a single source.

The company’s flagship is the 7Pines Resort on the west coast of Ibiza, which was opened last year.

In addition to its know-how in managing first-class luxury hotels, 7Pines also benefits from access to the international network and the extensive distribution channels of Kempinski Hotels.

To promote the expansion, 7Pines Hotel Management has been founded and is based in Duesseldorf.

In addition to Richter, Markus Lück, general manager of the 7Pines Resort Ibiza for many years, will act as Managing Director.

With the development of 7Pines Kempinski, 12.18. wants to grow by 20 new hotels and resorts by 2022 and, in cooperation with institutional investors, place €500 million in investment capital.

As part of the expansion course, 12.18. is also expanding its portfolio outside Europe for the first time with the acquisition of the San Carlos Hotel in New York City.

After thorough renovations, the San Carlos Hotel will operate as the 7Pines Kempinski Manhattan.

“The acquisition of the first property in the US represents a milestone in our company’s history,” commented Lindner.