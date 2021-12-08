Kempinski Floating Palace set for Dubai launch

Kempinski has unveiled plans for an ambitious new project in Dubai.

Kempinski Floating Palace will open atop the waves, surrounded by 12 luxury villas.

Anchored next to one of the most exclusive beach stretches in Dubai on Jumeirah Beach Road, highly sought after by luxury travellers and locals alike, guests are brought to the 156-room and suite hotel or their villas by boat.

A connected floating helipad next to an impressive yacht parking deck also allow guests to arrive in style.

Kempinski Floating Palace is envisioned to be positioned as one of its kind – a novelty which guarantees unforgettable moments and an outstanding experience to all guests.

The main building of this floating palace, structured in four parts, is connected in the middle by a glass pyramid and offers every luxury of a five-star hotel.

The 12 luxury villas, connected by pontoons, are partly for sale but also for rent by hotel guests and benefit from all the services offered at the hotel.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our guests in Dubai such a first experience from 2023 onwards, combining the destination’s reputation as a high-tech city with the timeless European elegance of Kempinski Hotels,” said Bernold Schroeder, chief executive of Kempinski Group.

“The highly innovative project by Seagate Shipyard convinces not only by its high-end technology, but also through impeccable style and design.”