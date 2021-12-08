Friend joins board at United Airlines

United Airlines has confirmed Matthew Friend will join its board of directors.

Friend, currently executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nike, and brings more than two decades of corporate finance and strategy experience.

“As we emerge from the pandemic as a leader in the industry and stand ready to accelerate our business, United will benefit greatly from Matt’s deep financial acumen and stewardship of one of the leading consumer brands on the planet,” said United chief executive, Scott Kirby.

“Plus, his years of global corporate experience will help inform our effort to continue to be a force for good across the country and around the world.”

Friend was to his current roles with Nike in March last year.

Since then, he has helped steer Nike through a significant business transformation.

Friend began his career in investment banking with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

“Any time we bring on a new board member, we are focused on adding experienced leaders with skill sets and unique perspectives that will benefit United,” said Ted Philip, chairman of the board of directors at United.

“As the world reopens and travel demand continues to surge back, the United Board will benefit from Matt’s extensive global finance, strategy and business planning skills to help guide the airline as it charts a successful future.”