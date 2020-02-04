British Airways adds summer Newquay connection

British Airways is launching a summer route between London Heathrow and Newquay.

The move adds to the new routes the airline has already announced for the summer to Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro and Turkey.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways director of network and alliances, said: “We know that customers enjoy exploring the UK as much as they do going further afield, and Newquay has so much to offer, especially in the summer months.”

Seats are available to book from today, with flights operating on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between July 2nd and September 7th.

Richard Thomasson, interim airport director, Cornwall Airport Newquay added: “We are delighted British Airways will be flying to Cornwall this summer and to be able to continue to offer this vital link between Cornwall and Heathrow.

“With such a major global carrier we will be able to offer our passengers one-stop access to the world, while worldwide investors and tourists will benefit from an easier connection to our stunning county.”