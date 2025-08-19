K1 Speed Las Vegas Announces Opening of Second Track

K1 Speed, the world’s largest indoor go-kart racing operator, is pleased to announce the opening of its second track at K1 Speed Las Vegas.

Located in the heart of Las Vegas, the expanded K1 Speed facility promises adrenaline-pumping excitement for racing enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. With the second track, guests can look forward to more variety and overtaking opportunities in a state-of-the-art, indoor setting.

“As an entertainment center, we are overjoyed to expand our place in the Las Vegas market, one of the entertainment capitals of the world,” said K1 Speed Co-Founder and CMO Susan Danglard.

Two Tracks, Twice The Fun

The expansion brings a fresh dimension to K1 Speed’s renowned Las Vegas location, known for its Italian, electric go-karts, capable of reaching 45 mph. The electric karts ensure fast acceleration and no toxic fumes, making it the go-to destination for those seeking safe, unforgettable racing just off the Strip.

More Room To Celebrate

Whether it’s a casual outing with friends, a corporate event, or a birthday party, the venue offers versatile options for group bookings and private events amidst the fast-paced nature of Sin City.

Stop by the Paddock Lounge to keep the celebration going with mouthwatering food options like Nashville Chicken Sliders and Funnel Fries. After finishing racing for the day, guests 21 and older can unwind with beer and wine options as well.