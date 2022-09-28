Joyous Holiday Traditions Return to EPCOT

Guests will experience the wondrous sights, sounds and flavors of the holiday season when the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth returns Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, 2022.

To the delight of guests, EPCOT will once again welcome back “Candlelight Processional,” a Disney Parks tradition. This heartwarming production takes place nightly at America Gardens Theatre and features celebrity narrators retelling the Christmas story accompanied by the Voices of Liberty a capella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra with herald trumpets, and glorious massed choirs comprised of Disney cast members and local community groups.

This year’s lineup of award-winning actors, singers and TV personalities features several new celebrity narrators making their debut, including Gloria Estefan, Josh Gad, Mariska Hargitay and Raúl Esparza, to name a few! They will join many returning fan-favorite celebrity narrators, such as Neil Patrick Harris, Whoopi Goldberg, Marie Osmond, Angela Bassett and Edward James Olmos, who will be warmly welcomed back to the stage. Additional celebrity narrators will continue to be added to the lineup over the coming weeks.

Candlelight Processional Dining Packages will be available to reserve starting Oct. 6, 2022. With a dining package, guests can enjoy a leisurely meal at a select EPCOT restaurant and guaranteed seating at one of the performances later that same day. To see the full lineup of artists, performance dates and dining package pricing, and to make a dining package reservation, guests can visit EPCOTholidays.com.

Other exciting festival offerings:

“JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season” a stirring and uplifting performance of music in celebration of Christmas and Kwanzaa returns with multiple performances daily.

Storytellers, musical acts and other performers will bring holiday traditions of the world to life around World Showcase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday Kitchens will cook up treasured recipes and festive drinks from around the globe, as well as an eye-popping selection of treats to satisfy nearly any sweet tooth. Latin-American heritage will be celebrated and savored at the all-new Nochebuena Cocina Holiday Kitchen featuring traditional dishes served throughout the holiday season, including Pernil: Mojo Pork with Tostones, and Alfajores: Vanilla Shortbread Cookies with Dulce de Leche and Coconut.

The Holiday Cookie Stroll offers guests the opportunity to embark on a sweet adventure.

And more festive fun for all ages to be announced closer to the holidays!

Topping off the Yuletide cheer, this year’s festival takes place during The World’s Most Magical Celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. The celebration adds to the merrymaking with events taking on an EARidescent glow.

To experience the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, guests need both a valid park admission and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date. Events and entertainment are subject to change without notice. For more details on this year’s festival, guests may visit EPCOTholidays.com.

For more details on all the holiday events and activities taking place throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, visit DisneyWorld.com.