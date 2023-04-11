JOGGING ROME’S MONUMENTS WITH A TRIATHLON PRO AT HOTEL DE RUSSIE

Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel and the Eternal City set the stage for a monumental spring wellness programme, designed to help prepare mind and body for the approaching summer season.

The Art running route, led by pluri-world triathlon champion Danilo Palmucci, allows a historical and cultural account of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Suitable for all levels and ideal for small groups, the art running routes are tailor-made experiences created by Hotel de Russie’s own personal trainer who can customise both the route and duration of a run for a unique fitness session. Breath in the lush green surroundings of the Villa Borghese, pick up the pace on the ancient Appian Way, or marvel at the magnificent Roman Forum when sprinting through the site.

When the running experience is over, head straight for the De Russie Spa to indulge in first-class pampering with the Irene Forte Skincare Facial or the Sicilian Earth and Sea Toning Treatment for the whole body: this begins with a Trapani sea salt body scrub, followed by a wrap of nutrient-rich algae and clay mud to draw out impurities and slim and tone the body, while your face and scalp are massaged using cold volcanic stones from Mount Etna; and to complete the treatment, a full-body draining massage using nourishing Sicilian oils.

To conclude the monumental spring programme experience, enjoy a regenerating break at the Stravinskij Bar, located in the intimate piazza dedicated to Valadier, the architect of the Hotel de Russie’s monumental 2,800 square metre garden. Savour the delicious, wholesome proposals on our “Leggero” Menu created by Maestro Fulvio Pierangelini, made from only the highest quality seasonal products.

The monumental spring programme is a threefold experience designed to restore mind and body and invigorate one’s palate – an experience that will become a memorable highlight of a springtime stay at Hotel de Russie