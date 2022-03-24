Jet2.com boosts Manchester offering to meet demand

With strong demand for summer flights and holidays continuing to build, Jet2.com has added more capacity to a range of sun destinations in Madeira, Greece, Turkey and Croatia from Manchester Airport.

The leisure airline has responded to customers flocking to book a much-needed getaway by putting on extra capacity and more frequent flying to Madeira, Greece (Heraklion in Crete, Corfu, Mykonos and Kefalonia), Turkey (Dalaman) and Croatia (Split and Dubrovnik) this summer.

As international travel starts to return to normal, following the removal of testing and travel restrictions by both the UK and overseas governments, Jet2.com have seen customers flocking to book flights and holidays.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “With international travel starting to look like it did before the pandemic, we are seeing continued demand across the board from Manchester Airport, as customers make the most of being able to travel on their well-deserved holidays once again.

“The unpredictability of the last two years means that customers are looking to book with a package holiday provider that they can rely on and our reputation for looking after customers means we are seeing customers booking in huge numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As always, we have responded to that demand by adding additional capacity for summer 2022 to a number of sunshine hotspots, giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice and flexibility.

“With customers jumping at the chance to get away in Summer 22, we predict these additional flight and holidays to Madeira, Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Dalaman, Mykonos, Crete and Kefalonia will be much sought-after.”