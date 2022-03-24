Air Canada to return to Edinburgh this summer

Air Canada has announced it will resume a non-stop seasonal service between Edinburgh and Toronto.

The carrier will offer the route six times a week from June 1st until the start of October, then four times weekly during October itself.

Air Canada flights from Edinburgh to Toronto will be operated for the first time by Air Canada mainline with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, accommodating 255 passengers.

“This is very exciting news for our customers in Scotland who can start planning their next trip to rediscover Canada.

“Air Canada has a long and proud history of serving Scotland, with our first flight arriving in Prestwick in 1943,” said Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada general manager sales, UK and Ireland.

“Our non-stop flight between Edinburgh and Toronto will provide our customers in Scotland with a direct link to Canada and beyond, as countries reopen and border measures ease around the world for vaccinated travellers.”