Jet2.com boosts Easter capacity as bookings soar

Jet2.com has responded to the strong demand for spring and Easter holidays by adding more flights and holidays to six popular destinations across mainland Spain, the Canaries, the Balearics and Faro in Portugal.

The leisure has added over 80 new flights to Alicante, Malaga, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Majorca and Faro - representing over 15,000 additional seats on sale.

The extra capacity has been added from Belfast International, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted Airports.

This expansion follows recent capacity increases to Tenerife between February and May, as well as more flights and holidays going on sale to Majorca, Ibiza, Santorini and Sardinia for summer 22.

With the UK and overseas governments loosening travel restrictions and removing testing requirements in recent weeks, international travel is starting to look like it did before the pandemic.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “We are seeing sustained demand right across the board, with customer confidence bouncing back strongly as international travel starts to look like normal again.

“After the uncertainty of the past two years, it is very clear that customers want to book through a trusted package holiday provider rather than take their chances with a company that has let them down.

“In response to that, we are seeing strong demand and we are responding to that quickly by adding more capacity where necessary, providing customers and independent travel agents with even more choice and flexibility.

“Spring and Easter are looking like extremely popular times to escape, and we anticipate there will be a huge getaway to the sun which is why we are adding more capacity to these fantastic destinations in Spain, the Canaries, the Balearics and Portugal.”