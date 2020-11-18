Jet2 boosts Greek offering next summer

Jet2.com will launch four new Greek routes next summer, giving holidaymakers and independent travel agents even more choice from Newcastle and East Midlands Airports.

The leisure airline and tour operator is launching flights and holidays to Kefalonia, Santorini and Skiathos from Newcastle Airport, in addition to flights and holidays to Skiathos from East Midlands Airport.

The announcement comes in response to strong demand for holidays to Greece next year.

Jet2.com will operate to a total of 14 Greek destinations - Corfu, Chania (Crete), Kefalonia, Halkidiki, Heraklion (Crete), Kos, Kalamata, Lesvos, Mykonos, Preveza, Rhodes, Skiathos, Santorini and Zante.

Flights will depart from across its ten UK bases.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “Demand from customers and independent travel agents in both regions is telling us that flights and holidays to Greece are very much in demand for summer 2021.

“As ever, we are responding quickly to that demand to give customers even more choice from Newcastle and East Midlands Airports.

“Kefalonia, Skiathos and Santorini are magical destinations, and we know their appeal, coupled with our award-winning customer experience, will make them extremely popular from Newcastle and East Midlands Airports.”