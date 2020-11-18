Qatar Airways signs Air Canada codeshare deal  

Qatar Airways has finalised a codeshare agreement with Air Canada applicable for travel between Doha and Toronto.

Sales have started, with the first codeshare flights to operate from December 15th.

The agreement is designed to reinforce Qatar Airways’ commitment to Canadian passengers, and to boost Canada’s global connectivity.

Qatar Airways’ passengers can now enjoy seamless, one-stop connections to and from Toronto via Hamad International Airport.

Air Canada passengers will benefit from being able to book travel on Qatar Airways’ flights between Toronto and Doha and onwards to more than 75 destinations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to secure this strategic codeshare agreement with Air Canada to provide our travellers with a seamless journey to and from Toronto with excellence in state-of-the-art and sustainable aircraft, safety, comfort and onboard service.

“The agreement will increase choices for thousands of passengers and allows for smooth connectivity to a significant number of new destinations – particularly throughout Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“By harnessing our complementary strengths, this agreement will also provide benefits to aid the recovery of international travel.”

Qatar Airways began flying to Canada in June 2011 with three weekly flights to Montreal that expanded to four weekly in 2018.