Jestin appointed executive vice president with Airbus

Airbus has appointed Catherine Jestin as executive vice president digital and information management.

Taking up the role on July 1st, she will join the executive committee and report to Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive.

“This nomination comes at a time of particular importance for the digital transformation of Airbus, as we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis and prepare ourselves for the next phases in the development of our civil and military activities”, said Faury.

“The main focus of this new organisation will be to foster digital innovation across Airbus’ industrial ecosystem and our products and services portfolio, accelerating data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and services for Airbus’ customers as well as digital security for the company.”

Jestin will work to reinforce the transversal cooperation across Airbus functions company-wide in order to continue the successful deployment of the digital design, manufacturing and services programme, established to enable co-design capabilities and digital continuity system-wide.

She will also leverage and coordinate digital talent pools across the organisation to support the wider transformation of Airbus’ ways of working through state-of-the-art digital tools.

Jestin currently holds the position of chief information officer at Airbus, a role that she has held since March last year.