Local fans permitted to attend Tokyo Olympics

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be permitted at venues at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics officials have confirmed today.

Fans from overseas had already been banned from the event, but it has been confirmed that spectators from Japan will be allowed to attend.

Capacity will be set at 10,000 spectators, provided it does not exceed half of a venue’s capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23rd, while the Paralympics follow a month later, from August 24th.

Spectator numbers for the Paralympics will be confirmed by July 16th.

There are fears among Tokyo residents that the games may trigger a surge in coronavirus infections in Japan.

As a result, prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, last week encouraged the Japanese public to watch the event on television, rather than attending events in person.

On Sunday, a state of emergency in Tokyo was lifted, five weeks before the start of the Olympics.

Image: Ryunosuke Kikuno