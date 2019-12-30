Jannah Hotels offers new accommodation options for Expo 2020

Jannah Hotels & Resorts has announced an array of offers and packages in support of Expo 2020 Dubai across all its properties.

The brand will offer accommodation at Jannah Burj Al Sarab, Jannah Marina Bay Suites, Jannah Place Dubai Marina, Jannah Dubai Creekside and Jannah Ras Al Khaimah.

As the leading Halal-friendly hotel group in the world - according to World Travel Awards - Jannah seeks to create memorable experiences for visitors and residents alike.

The campaign revealed guests and participants of the expo to be treated to complimentary breakfast, a valuable 20 per cent discount across the brand’s restaurants, and a room upgrade to the next category based on availability.

In addition, guests booking accommodation at a Jannah Hotels & Resorts property will receive one or a three-day pass to the expo and daily transportation to the event.

Catering to travellers seeking flexibility, maximise on convenience with early check in and late check out timings.

The group is also offering special early bird rates at its hotels during the Expo 2020, available for reservation until February 20th.

Expo 2020 Dubai expects to welcome 25 million visits during the event which runs for six months from October 20th this year until April 10th.

Find out more on the official website.