Jamaica’s Tourism Minister calls for Commonwealth tourism convergence

In a meeting with senior directors and advisors of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Hon Edmund Bartlett called for the use of tourism convergence to reposition the Commonwealth. The Minister’s call comes as destinations globally continue their recovery efforts from the fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tourism is a confluence of many economic activities and social engagements and is driven by consumption. Tourism also has the fastest convertibility rate of all industries, so it is the fastest way to generate foreign exchange outside of grants.

So, I think that the Commonwealth, which has 56 countries, 2.5 billion people and large group of highly tourism dependent countries plus large countries, is an enormous opportunity for tourism convergence as an instrument of recovery,” said Minster of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

The Commonwealth is an association of 56 countries working towards shared goals of prosperity, democracy and peace. The Commonwealth Secretariat is the intergovernmental organisation which co-ordinates and carries out much of the Commonwealth’s work, supported by a network of more than 80 organisations.

“Now is the time for us work together within the Commonwealth to help the recovery of tourism through strategic approaches like harmonizing visa protocol, increasing air connectivity; development of multi destination experiences and human capital development to build capacity.

We have enough people and ideas within the Commonwealth to strengthen our tourism activities in these countries,” added Minister Bartlett.

Minister Bartlett also suggested that there be a meeting of Ministers of Tourism within the Commonwealth to discuss these strategies as part of the recovery efforts.

